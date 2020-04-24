Asia-Pacific Marketing Automation Software Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2024

The APAC marketing automation software market in India is witnessing a remarkable rise in the integration of such solutions into business practices, owing to the advancing economy and the growing number of market players offering these as well as an increasing trend of digital transformation. In addition to this, the swift leveraging of e-commerce platforms for advertisements and lead nurturing is projected to bring about the fastest growth in India during the forecast period.

APAC marketing automation software market is expected to reach $7.0 billion by 2023, from $2.9 billion in 2017, witnessing a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period (2018–2023). Moreover, the almost negligible use of manual labor in customer engagement is driving automation in business processes and making marketing automation software a highly sought-after tool.

When segmented by enterprise size, the market can be bifurcated into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Due to the rising awareness amongst smaller businesses about marketing solutions that result in lower business complications, the SME category is projected to record faster growth during the forecast period.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=apac-marketing-automation-software-market ​​​​​​​

In addition to this, in order to gain a competitive edge over bigger organizations, SMEs are increasingly incorporating marketing automation solutions in their various processes. The APAC marketing automation software market, on the basis of industry, has been categorized into multiple divisions, namely banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), automotive, manufacturing, retail, telecom & information technology (IT), healthcare, government, media & entertainment, education, e-commerce and hospitality.

In the BFSI sector, marketing professionals are rapidly adopting marketing automation software to improve customer interaction, by increasing customers’ awareness regarding schemes, financial plans, and other benefits. This trend was proved by the sector holding the largest market share in 2017.

Hence, as companies in the APAC region scamper to reduce their marketing hassles and costs, they would quickly automate their processes.