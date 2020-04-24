Automotive NFC Market Is Booming Worldwide with Top Key Players Alpine Electronics Inc. Apple Inc., Broadcom Communications

The usage of NFC in contactless payments has gained rapid prominence in the last few years. Similarly, the benefits of this technology are also being realized in the automotive field for enhanced in-vehicle user experience. The NFC in automobiles simplifies the pairing of device with the car just on a single tap and within few seconds. It can be then utilized by passengers or driver of the car to customize the in-vehicle environment such as air condition, music system, radio controls etc. as per his/her needs. NFC is anticipated to be of great use in the emergence of emerging concepts such as car sharing, car rental, and corporate fleet management.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Automotive and Transportation , and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Automotive NFC market globally. This report on ‘Automotive NFC market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Rapid growth of smart devices such as smartphones and tablets coupled with the heavy advancements in the device communication technologies, burgeoning demands for a customized user experiences in the automobiles especially the premium cars segment and growing adoptions of luxury cars in the mid-priced car segments are some of the factors that would drive growth of automotive NFC market during the forecast period. Factors such as complexities in Automotive NFC coupled with associated high costs put a pressure on the automotive OEMs to drive down the total cost of ownership for the automobile and concerns around the short range connectivity of systems hinder the growth in the coming few years. However, growing awareness of short range communication owing to the lesser hassles in connectivity are likely to provide good opportunity platform for the market players especially in the developing countries of Asia Pacific and African region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key Automotive NFC market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Alpine Electronics Inc. Apple Inc., Broadcom Communications, Infineon Technologies AG, Micropross, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Smartrac N.V. ,Sony Corporation (FeliCa), ST Microelectronics among other.

