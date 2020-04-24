Caprolactam Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2019-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Caprolactam Market was valued US$14.7 billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 5.12% during 2019-2025. Owing to their preferred properties like high strength, dimensional stability, high creep resistance, and chemical resistance. The growth attributed to augmented usage of these products in various industries such as Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial & Machinery, Wire & Cable, and Carpet Filament.

Increasing disposable income of consumers and advancement of technologies to manufacture lightweight vehicle will fuel the demand of nylon 6 which will lead to the massive growth of caprolactam market in next five years. More than 60% of caprolactam is consumed in the production of nylon fibers in the textile industry, for carpet and industrial yarns and also utilized in engineering resins and films across the globe.]

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-caprolactam-market-bwc19272/report-sample

Companies such as AdvanSix Inc., Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., The Aquafil Group, BASF SE, Capro Co., China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Domo Chemicals, Grupa Azoty, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Highsun Group, KuibyshevAzot PJSC, Lanxess AG, Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Spolana, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Ube Industries, Ltd., and Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co., Ltd. are the leading players of caprolactam market across the globe.

In terms of application, the nylon 6 fiber accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to dominate the global caprolactam market throughout the forecast period. Rising demand in application of nylon fibers in the automotive industry is likely to drive positive growth in of this market. The fiber has excellent durability and outstanding physical properties. Textile is an area of important end-use for polyamide. These properties of caprolactam aid the end-product to exhibit pleasant tactical qualities, lighter weight, and higher strength. The most commonly used polyamide textiles are produced from polyamide 6, polyamide 66, and other co-polyamides.

To Explore More Get Detailed [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-caprolactam-market-bwc19272

Geographically, the caprolactam market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2018, Asia Pacific dominates the entire caprolactam industry due to the accessibility of low-cost raw materials and labor, coupled with rising spending power, is a significant driver for the regional polyamide market. Rapid industrialization leading to the establishment of various automotive and appliance manufacturing plants, especially in India and China, and owing to the rise in disposable incomes are expected to boost product demand further. North America and Europe, is projected to have a positive impact on the industry over the next five years.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776