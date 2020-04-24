Cleanroom Doors Market Share, Trends, Development and Demand Forecast Report by P&S Intelligence

Cleanrooms are a necessity for biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical devices industries as products manufactured by these industries need to be produced in suitable environmental conditions. Take for instance the preparation of pharmaceuticals such as injections, vaccines, and ointments; they need to be manufactured in a microbe and particulate-free environment. Similarly, medical devices, such as surgical equipment and implants, require a sterile environment for their packaging. These products can only be prepared in cleanrooms as they offer suitable conditions by reducing the concentration of contaminants, such as microbes, dust, aerosols, and chemical vapors. Due to these factors, the demand for cleanrooms is increasing, which in turn is leading to the rising requirement for cleanroom doors since they are an important part of cleanrooms.

Cleanroom doors minimize air leakage, provide tight environmental separation, and maintain air pressure differential between the cleanroom and adjacent room. The low quality of these doors can cause alteration and degradation of the quality of products that are being manufactured in the cleanrooms.

According to a study conducted by the P&S Intelligence, the global cleanroom doors market is projected to advance at a 5.3% CAGR in the coming years. Various types of cleanroom doors include sliding, roll-up, and swing. Among these, swing doors were the most in demand during 2012–2015 and the situation is going to be the same in the near future as well. These doors are most commonly used in cleanrooms due to their easy accessibility and low cost. Swing doors are hinged on double-sided hinges and can be operated electrically and manually.

CLEANROOM DOORS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Type

Swing

Sliding

Roll up

Others

Market Segmentation by End User