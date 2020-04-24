Floor Coating Market to Grow at Robust 6.5% CAGR to 2027 – Axalta Coating Systems, Maris Polymers S.A., Michelman

The Europe floor coating market is accounted to US$ 390.3 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 685.8 Mn by 2027.

Floor coatings are surface coatings applied on concrete surfaces to enhance its wear and abrasion resistance and prolong life. They are inert to oils, detergents and cleaners, transmission fluids, water, hail, snow, and corrosive chemicals. Floor coatings impart waterproof, anti-static, anti-vibration, and anti-skid properties to concrete floors and hence are favored in many industrial, as well as construction industries.

Some of the key players of Floor Coating Market: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Maris Polymers S.A., Michelman, Inc, The Lubrizol Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc, 3M Company, Sika AG, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and Rust Oleum

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013297115/sample

The Europe floor coating market is segmented on the basis of formulation as solvent-based and water-based. The water-based Europe floor coating market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market. With more limited availability of solvent-based formulations, the water-based formulation coating have seen an upsurge in use. Their lower VOC content has been a huge advantage where restrictions on VOCs are especially stringent. Water-based formulation coatings typically have a very low to zero solvent content and minimal odor and, based on the product, can often be applied to concrete while it is still moist or still in the process of curing. However, water-based formulation technology, while having made significant strides, has not yet been able to mark materials with the level of chemical resistance and durability desired for many industrial and commercial applications. It is, therefore, often used in light to moderate duty environments, where frequent recoating is acceptable.

Segmentation by Solution:

The Europe floor coating market is segmented based on flooring material as wood, concrete, mortar, terrazzo, and others. In 2018, the concrete segment accounts for the largest share in the Europe floor coating market. Concrete is the most basic flooring material. Usually, it is only the surface of the slab that is poured directly on the gravel or dirt bed to install the foundation of a building. The concrete flooring material is not only durable, reliable, and incredibly long-lasting, but also developed a reputation for being austere, utilitarian, and course underfoot. However, modern advancements have given the flooring professionals a variety of design options that are allowing them to reinvent this primary building material entirely. Today concrete floors have the option to be polished smooth or even be textured to provide traction. These can also be stained or painted with a variety of techniques that allows to replicate the look of natural materials or embed the floor with intricate printed designs.

Most important Products of Floor Coating covered in this report are:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylics

Polymethyl Methacrylate

and Others

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Residential

Commercial

and Industrial

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013297115/discount

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Brief Overview of “Global Floor Coating Market” Report with Table of Content @ https://www.reportsweb.com/reports/europe-floor-coating-market

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Floor Coating Market Landscape Floor Coating Market – Key Industry Dynamics Floor coating – Europe Market Analysis Europe Floor Coating Market Analysis – By Type Europe Floor Coating Market Analysis – By Formulation Europe Floor coating market Analysis – By Coating Component Europe Floor Coating Market Analysis – By Flooring Material Europe Floor Coating Market Analysis – By Application Floor Coating Market – Country Analysis Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

Purchase This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013297115/buy/3000

(Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]