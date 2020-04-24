Gallic Acid Market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 7.3% during Forecast Period, 2019-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Gallic Acid Market expected to grow at CAGR of 7.3% during forecast period 2019 to 2025. Owing to a wide range of industrial uses of Gallic acid including its role as standard for determining phenolic content of analyzes in pharmaceutical industry and uses of Gallic acid as source material for ink, paints and color developer.

Gallic Acid as anti-carcinogenic and anti-microbial make it an important intermediary that will drive the promising future of the Gallic acid market in the pharmaceutical and therapeutic industry. Application of Gallic Acid to make dyes for leather and hair products make dyes for leather and hair products and use of Gallic acid being anti-microbial, anti-carcinogenic, and anti-mutagenic and antioxidant in the food industry will increase the global Gallic Acid market in the upcoming year. Moreover, the use of Gallic Acid pharmacology to impart medicinal properties that are hepatoprotective and neuroprotective will boost the demand in forecast period.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-gallic-acid-market-1994/report-sample

Companies, such as Jiurui Biology, Bei Yuan Chemical, Hunan Linong , Tianxin Biotech, GALLOCHEM, Xiangxi Gaoyuan, Chicheng Biotech, JPN Pharma, Hunan Shineway, WENZHOU OUHAI, Leshan Sanjiang, Liupanshui Shenchi, NanJing JingZhu, Guangxi Wuming are the key players in manufacturing Gallic Acid.

On the basis of Type, the Gallic Acid market has been segmented into Pharma grade, food Grade, Industrial Grade, Electronic Grade. Pharma Grade dominates the global Gallic Acid owing to applications of Gallic Acid as standard for determine phenolic content of analyses in pharmaceutical products. Moreover, as an antioxidant, Gallic acid can defend the body against free radicals and oxidative damage and the anti-inflammatory properties of Gallic acid make it even more useful since numerous health ailments arise from inflammations These anti-inflammatory actions have been found to be useful against allergies too.

On the basis of application, the global Gallic Acid market has been segmented into Antioxidants, Biological Activity, Medical Applications and others. By application type, Antioxidants will lead market due to rise in demand of Gallic Acid from Pharmaceuticals and food industry. Moreover, Gallic acid, which highly soluble in the aqueous phase, commonly found in tea, nuts, wine, and fruit and a non‐toxic material and which had plasticizing effect on the zein‐based film; consequently, it increased film elasticity.

Ask for Enquire Before Purchase of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-gallic-acid-market-1994/enquire-before-purchase

On the basis of region, the Gallic Acid market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America dominates the world Gallic Acid market over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for Gallic Acid across diverse industries, such as food, medical and healthcare and biotech-field are key factors estimated to fuel the growth of the North America market in the next few years. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the growing demand of Gallic acid from the food and pharmaceuticals industry. The major contribution from China and India is expected to augment the growth of the market in the forecast period.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776