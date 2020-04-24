Global Calcium Sulfate Market Growth and Forecast by 2018-2025

Need of calcium sulfate in building materials and in dental industry as casts or dental impression forming tool will enhance the global calcium sulfate market in upcoming year. Moreover, application of calcium sulfate in construction sector in paints & coatings, and in the pulp & paper industry, Calcium Sulfate is used as a surface sizing agent for papers in paperboard mills will play a major in growth of Calcium Sulfate Market.

Further, rapidly growing population across the globe and increasing water consumption will give a push to the water treatment industry and as an inactive ingredient in pharmaceutical drugs and as a desiccant in building materials is expected to fuel the growth of the Calcium Sulfate market. According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global Calcium Sulfate market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to utilization of calcium sulfate as a soil conditioner in agriculture industry, as a coating agent in paper industry, as a drying agent in chemical laboratories, and as a colored pigment in paints.

Companies, such as, USG Corporation, American Gypsum, Knauf, National Gypsum, Armstrong World Industries, Etex Group, Saint-Gobain Group, Volma, LafargeHolcim, ACG Materials, Matanat A, Yoshino, GGI, Aytas Alci A.S, Gipsopolimer, Omid Semnan Gypsum, Diamond K Gypsum Company, Jonoub Gypsum, Al Watania Gypsum, BNBM Group, Shuanghua Gypsum, and Hubei Longyuan Gypsumy are the key players in manufacturing Calcium Sulfate.

On the basis of Form type, the Calcium Sulfate market has been segmented anhydrous, dihydrate, and hemihydrate. Dihydrate form dominates the global Calcium Sulfate owing to extensively wide application in construction and building materials. Moreover, dihydrate used for a variety of purposes including building materials, as a desiccant, in dentistry as an impression material, cast, or die, and in medicine for immobilizing casts and as a tablet excipient which will boom the demand of dehydrate form of calcium sulphate.

On the basis of application, the global Calcium Sulfate market has been segregated into construction and building materials, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, agriculture and animal feed, health & personal care, and others. By application type, Construction and building materials will dominate market owing to increase in use of calcium sulfate in building materials such as quick setting cements, plaster of Paris, and wall plasters. Moreover, application of calcium sulfate in production of cement, floor screeds, and ceramics in the construction and building materials segment will trigger the calcium sulfate market in construction sector.

On the basis of region, the Calcium Sulfate market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for largest of the world Calcium Sulfate market over the forecast period owing to huge presence of local as well as international manufacturers, especially, cement manufacturing industries and paints & coatings and chemical industries. Europe is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to increase in usage of calcium sulfate in construction sector.

