Global Cement Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2019-2025)

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Cement Market is anticipated to worth USD 439.15 billion by 2018, with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025. Cement is a dry powder that acts as a glue to give strength to the structure. The demand for cement relies on construction and building activities and overall infrastructure development.

Cement is the primary ingredient for concrete and mortar, which are widely used in the construction industry, and hence, a rise in construction or building activities will mostly spur the cement market globally. It is one of the most abundantly produced materials due to its widespread usage in concreting, minimum cost, and the geographic abundance of its main raw materials. It is composed of calcium silicates, calcium aluminates, and calcium aluminoferrite minerals. The demand for cement is surging due to the growing requirement for the construction of institutional buildings for the education and healthcare sectors, which is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

Companies such as Aditya Birla Ultratech, CNBM International Corporation and other global players such as CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Heidelberg Cement AG, Italcementi, InterCement, LafargeHolcim, SCG, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, Titan Cement Group, Votorantim, and Anhui Conch Cement are the leading players of glass packaging market across the globe. Key companies are forming joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their market share and product portfolio.

The global Cement Market on the basis of product is segmented as Portland, Cement Clinkers, White Portland, Aluminous and Hydraulic Cement. The Portland cement is likely to witness significant growth during the anticipated period. The features such as durability and high strength of the product and its widespread usage in the construction of residential, commercial, and industrial units are anticipated to boost the market. Moreover, the rapid expansion of the residential sector in developing countries is estimated to have a positive impact on the growth of the segment. For instance, one of the prominent key players, Heidelberg Cement AG, initiated water resource protection and conservation policies to reduce water consumption during processing operations which strengthen the roots of the global cement market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for completing brick buildings in wet climates is likely to surpass the growing demand for hydraulic cement during the forecast period.

The global Cement Market on the basis of the region is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is likely to register a healthy growth rate during the forecasted period. Also, the regional market is driven by spiraling demand for affordable housing from developing economies such as India and China. In addition, the increasing income levels, rising population, and rapid urbanization in these economies are anticipated to grow the residential construction eventually increasing the consumption of cement. However, North America is also projected to experience healthy growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Owing to the soaring popularity of single-family units in countries such as the U.S. and Canada which is expected to generate demand for residential construction, thereby boosting the consumption of cement. Moreover, the growth of the construction sector in MEA is primarily driven by massive investments in the infrastructure sector of multiple countries in the region.

