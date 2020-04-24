Global Industrial Gas Regulators Market Report Analysis, Type, Demand and Growth Opportunities by BlueWeave Consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Industrial Gas Regulators Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. Industrial gas regulators are the safety devices used to control devices useful for maintaining gas pressure in various applications across various industries. The increasing demand for industrial gases like hydrogen, helium, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide from the automotive, electronics, steel and metal, refining, and chemical sectors will prompt the growth of industrial gas regulator market.

Gas regulators used for maintaining temperature as different industries operate at various temperatures. Rising production and consumption of natural gas in North America and APAC are leading to the construction of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. The utilization of innovation in the development of the modern gas regulators is additionally boosting the growth of the worldwide industrial gas regulators market. Furthermore, increasing demand for technologically advanced gas regulators with the growing need for enhanced reliability, improved performance, and for reducing work redundancy also expected to fuel the market growth of industrial gas regulators.

Companies such as Emerson Electric Co., The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Airgas Inc., Colfax Corporation, Itron, Cavagna Group SPA, and GCE Group are the leading players of industrial gas regulators market across the globe.

Based on the type, the industrial gas regulators market categorized as Single Stage Regulator and Dual Stage Regulator. Single stage regulator segment holds the largest market share of overall industrial gas regulators market over the forecast period. Single-stage regulators cut-back pressure in just one step to effect pressure within a specific range. Due to its growth in the processing and manufacturing sector for industrial general purpose applications single stage regulator is anticipated to witness significant growth rate. Single-stage regulators are the right choice for uses where a constant outlet pressure is not crucial, where one can monitor and readjust pressure. Dual stage regulators are designed to be superior at delivering constant low pressures.

The global industrial gas regulators market segmented based on gas type as Inert, Corrosive, and Toxic. In 2018, the inert gas segment accounted for the highest market share owing to the growing demand for inert gas across numerous industries. Due to the extensive application of natural gas across several industrial sectors and rising acceptance of inert gas to evade unwanted chemical reactions taking place during the manufacturing process. Inert gases like argon, helium, neon, and nitrogen, are not toxic and do not burn or explode. The application of toxic gas found across industries including chemicals, petrochemicals, refineries, coal, and oil & gas.

Based on the material, the industrial gas regulators market segmented into Brass and Stainless steel. Among them, Stainless steel material segment is projected to contribute significantly towards industrial gas regulator market growth during the forecast period. Stainless steel gas pressure regulators are used with corrosive specialty gases and deliver excellent performance in several applications with high delivery pressure.

Geographically, the industrial gas regulators market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America & Middle East & Africa projected to lead the industry over the forecast period. The development of the oil & gas sector has influenced energy-dependent industries like power generation, and developments in processing and manufacturing sector across the region are projected to boost the demand for industrial gas regulators during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. Owing to the increasing demand for industrial gas regulators products and raising awareness amongst end-users. China is expected to have the largest market share and leads the Asia-Pacific industrial gas regulators market.

