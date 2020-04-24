Global Industrial Wax Market 2019: Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast- By Size, Share, Growth, Trend

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Industrial Wax Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025. Rising demand from applications like candle, tire & rubber in the Asia Pacific and North America along with increasing demand from coatings and printing inks manufacturers is projected to drive the market over the forecast period. The shift from regular petroleum wax-based products to synthetic and vegetable waxes is maturing intense. Moreover, stringent standards on VOC emissions are anticipated to trigger the demand for superior coating system, i.e., solvent-borne coating system demand. This increase in coating system demand is projected to boost global industrial wax industry for coating application areas.

Companies such as Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell, Petroleo Brasileiro, Exxon Mobil, Sasol, Oil Co. Lukoil PJSC, Numaligarh Refinery, HCl Wax, The Blayson Group, and the International Group, Inc. are the leading players of market across the globe.

In terms of type, fossil-based wax accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to dominate the industrial wax market throughout the forecast period. Fossil-based waxes used in cosmetics, candle making, packaging, and coatings of commercial products. There is a significant growth seen in end-use industries such as petrochemical, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and plastics industries. This growth is a crucial driver for the fossil-based wax market. Bio-based waxes are renewable and environmentally-friendly and used in several applications like cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polishes, and cheese coatings for protection against mechanical stress, water-loss, UV-radiation, and parasites.

Geographically, the industrial wax market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2018, Asia Pacific was the leading region of the industrial wax industry and projected to lead the overall due to growth in the production and consumption of candles, packaging products, and coatings. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are among the leading markets for candle making, packaging, coatings & polishes, and tires & rubber. The growth led by rapid industrialization, increasing demand from numerous applications, and growing government spending.

