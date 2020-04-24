Global Plastic Recycling Market is projected to reach USD 50.2 billion by 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Plastic Recycling market is anticipated to worth USD 50.2 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 4.95% during 2019-2025. Global Plastic Recycling Market is prognosticated to scale new heights in the upcoming years owing to the rising cost of production as a result of increasing petroleum prices. The growth of the market is likely to be dictated by government regulations favoring the recycling of plastic waste.

Rising awareness about the pollution caused by plastics and the energy-saving benefits in the manufacturing of recycled plastics over virgin plastics are the major factors driving the growth of the global market for plastic recycling over the forecast period. Moreover, the negative environmental impact of plastics disposal drives the global recycled plastics market. The production of plastics has increased manifold over the past few decades, which has led to the generation of a tremendous amount of waste, resulting in environmental concerns.

The major players operating in the global plastic recycling market includes CarbonLITE Industries, Seraphim Plastics, MBA Polymers Inc., Kuusakoski Group Oy, Envision Plastics, Custom Polymers, Inc., Plastic Recycling Inc., UltrePET LLC, KW Plastics, Inc., Green – O – Tech India, Kishco Pvt. Ltd., Boer Group, Miller Waste Mills, Inc., Recycling Textile sro, and Knebel Textilrecycling GmbH. Moreover, the key players are focusing on the provision of higher quality products to retain customer loyalty since low switching costs and product differentiation have reduced supplier power.

The global Plastic Recycling Market on the basis of material is segmented as (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Polystyrene (PS), and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC). The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) has a maximum share in the global market and is expected to grow at a robust rate over the course of the forecast period. PET is sought after for two main reasons – it is easily available in recycled waste scrap and it costs less when compared to other recycled plastics. In addition to this, the recycling rate of PET is high. However, High-density polyethylene is also growing owing to a large portion of the plastic scrap such as grocery bags, margarine tubes, and detergent bottles often consist of HDPE resins.

The global Plastic Recycling Market on the basis of region is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the global plastic recycling market and is expected to dominate over the forecast period. The region is growing as the developed countries in Europe and North America export plastic scrap to Asia, mainly Southeast Asia, for recycling, due to the lack of stringent government regulations and lenient landfill laws in the region. However, the plastic recycling market in Europe is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Moreover, several countries in Europe have imposed a ban on dumping recyclable plastic waste in landfills which has significantly increased the plastic recycling rate in these countries.

