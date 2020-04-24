Global Propylene Glycol Market Trends, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast –(2018-2025)

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global Propylene Glycol Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to demand of propylene glycol in Pharmaceutical, cosmetics, automotive and food & beverages. Demand for Propylene Glycol in the pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic industry as humectant such will boost Propylene Glycol Market in the upcoming year. Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the application of unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs) in construction, marine and transportation industries. Moreover, use of Propylene Glycol is as an ingredient in engine coolants, deicing fluids, and antifreeze for aircraft deicing formulations and a coolant in the food industry is accelerating the growth of Propylene Glycol market.

Companies, such as LyondellBasell, SABIC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, DuPont, INEOS, Total S.A., Formosa Plastics Group, China Petrochemical Corporation, LG Chem, and Sumitomo Chemicals are the key players in manufacturing of propylene glycol.

On the basis of End-Use industry, the global Propylene Glycol market has been segmented into building & construction, food & beverage, transportation, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, and others. Transportation industry will be leading industry due to the growing demand for application of propylene glycol in the engine coolants, aircraft wings, pleasure boats, and ships. Moreover, growing sales of automobiles globally coupled with improving standards of living and increasing disposable income will boost the propylene market. Food & beverage market will influence by application of propylene glycol as a food additive. Pharmaceuticals & cosmetics will drive by use of propylene glycol as a humectant in Pharmaceuticals & cosmetics industry.

On the basis of region, the Propylene Glycol market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world Propylene Glycol market over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for Propylene Glycol owing to the rapid urbanization and changing living standards in economic growing countries such as India and China. Moreover, a huge number of automotive manufacturing industry in this region is expected to augment the growth of the market in the forecast period. North America is projected to grow by huge demand of propylene glycol in various industries such as building & construction, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, chemical, and aerospace.

