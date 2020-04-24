Global Stationery Adhesive Market Development and Forecast by 2019-2024

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the enriched standard of living as well as the shift in focus from inexpensive to premium quality products on account of the rapidly escalating economy are some of the factors which are expected to boost the stationery adhesive market over the forecast period. Growing e-commerce platforms in the countries are accelerating the accessibility of adhesives, which is contributing to rising sales of stationery products. Changing consumption trends and rising adoption of the multi-channel marketing, introduction of the customized stationery supplies, rise in the level of youth employment, growing demand for the value-added products and introduction of the customized stationery supplies are accelerating the growth of the global adhesive market.

To obtain high-quality adhesives, exhaustive research efforts made in recent years. Demand for eco-friendly adhesives increased due to environmental norms. The inadequate raw supplies and the harmful influence of synthetic adhesives on both human health and environment enforce the market towards renewable materials, to attain ecologically safe bio adhesives.

Companies such as Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, 3M, Newell Brands, Pidilite Industries Limited, Arkema, Faber-Castell, UHU GmbH & Co. KG, Tesa Se, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd and Kores are key players in the industries.

Based on type, the market segmented into all-purpose, super glues, glue sticks, white glue, rollers, tapes, and others. The all-purpose market is the fastest growing market as compared to other types of stationery. On accounts of increasing levels of literacy rate among the developing countries. To spread the significance of education, many non-profits administrations are functioning across the nations, which is directly triggering the demand of stationery adhesives. Availability and affordability of all-purpose adhesives are making them reach more people.

Global stationery adhesive market based on the distribution channel market has bifurcated into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, drug stores, stationery & book stores, online, others. The stationery & book stores segment accounts for the major share in the stationery adhesive market as compared to the other segment. High use of adhesive for art & craft purpose has led to the rising demand generation from stationary & book stores, and led to a positive impact on the Stationery Adhesive market size. Therefore, the manufacturers in the Stationery Adhesive market are focusing on developing advanced technology products which can attract and retain customers.

Geographically, the global stationery adhesive market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is the leading region owing to rise in disposable income and technological advancements. Manufacturing companies are attracting consumers through innovative packaging. Increasing population and demand for quality products at a minimum price is leading the market to a momentous change in the industry.

