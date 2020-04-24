At 3.17% CAGR, Global Sulfuric Acid Market Size Poised to Touch USD 12.31 billion by 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Sulfuric Acid market is anticipated to worth USD 12.31 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 3.17% during 2019-2025. Global Sulfuric Acid Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025, on account of increasing fertilizer production across the globe.

Sulfuric acid is one of the most extensively used and produced industrial chemicals in the world. Sulfuric acid also is known as ‘oil of vitriol’ having molecular formula H2SO4, is a highly strong corrosive mineral acid. Sulfuric acid is majorly used in the manufacture of chemicals to make sulfate salts, pigments, dyes, nitric acid, sulfate salts, and others. It also aids as the electrolyte in the lead-acid battery. Elemental Sulfur raw material segment dominates the entire sulfuric acid market, due to the abundant availability of in the market and less polluting as compared to other raw materials like pyrite ore or base metal smelters. Growing concerns about high crop yield and superior food quality from the agricultural sector are anticipated to drive fertilizer market growth, which, in turn, is likely to trigger the sulfuric acid market.

Companies such as Mosaic Company, Chemtrade Refinery, DuPont, AkzoNobel N.V, BASF SE, PVS Chemical Solution, Solvay, Valero Energy, Potash Corp (PCS Phosphate), Agrium Inc., Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), Israel Chemicals Ltd., Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. are the leading players of sulfuric acid market across the globe.

On the basis of raw material, the sulfuric acid market is segmented into Elemental Sulfur, Base Metal Smelters, Pyrite Ore, and Others. Elemental Sulfur raw material segment dominates the entire sulfuric acid market and projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Due to the abundant availability in the market and less polluting as compared to other raw material like pyrite ore or base metal smelters. The growing demand for industrial chemicals for manufacturing various commercial products is projected to propel the growth of the market over the next few years. China is the leading producer of pyrites and the maximum share of this raw material is used for producing sulfuric acid.

On the basis of application, the sulfuric acid market is segmented into Fertilizers, Chemical Manufacturing, Metal Processing, Petroleum Refining, Textile Industry, Automotive, Pulp & Paper, and Others. In 2017, the fertilizer application leads the overall sulfuric acid during the forecast period. Rising concerns about high crop yield and excellent food quality from the agricultural sector are projected to propel fertilizer market growth.

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated the overall sulfuric acid market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to the growing agriculture sector, increasing metal processing activities, coupled with rising awareness about wastewater treatment, drive the demand for sulfuric acid in this region. Sulfuric acid is a vital part of nearly all manufactured goods, chemical syntheses such as hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, sulfate salts, synthetic detergents, dyes and pigments, explosives, and drugs. Continuous and stable demand for sulfuric acid due to several end-user applications and rising demand from the oil & gas industry, wastewater treatment are the factors favoring the market growth. Furthermore, increasing focus on the agriculture sector of India to meet the growing demand for food, increasing population, and the presence of major fertilizer and chemical producing companies located in this region.

