In-depth Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Market | Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine market include _Mitsubishi, Toyota, Renault, Volkswagen, Kia, Changan, SAIC Motor, Chery, Geely

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine industry.

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Market Segment By Type:

1.6L, 2.0L, 2.4L, Others

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Market Segment By Applications:

Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Others

Critical questions addressed by the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine market develop in the mid to long term?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 1.6L

1.4.3 2.0L

1.4.4 2.4L

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Industry

1.6.1.1 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Production by Regions

4.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Mitsubishi

8.1.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

8.1.2 Mitsubishi Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Mitsubishi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Mitsubishi Product Description

8.1.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

8.2 Toyota

8.2.1 Toyota Corporation Information

8.2.2 Toyota Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Toyota Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Toyota Product Description

8.2.5 Toyota Recent Development

8.3 Renault

8.3.1 Renault Corporation Information

8.3.2 Renault Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Renault Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Renault Product Description

8.3.5 Renault Recent Development

8.4 Volkswagen

8.4.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information

8.4.2 Volkswagen Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Volkswagen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Volkswagen Product Description

8.4.5 Volkswagen Recent Development

8.5 Kia

8.5.1 Kia Corporation Information

8.5.2 Kia Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Kia Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Kia Product Description

8.5.5 Kia Recent Development

8.6 Changan

8.6.1 Changan Corporation Information

8.6.2 Changan Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Changan Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Changan Product Description

8.6.5 Changan Recent Development

8.7 SAIC Motor

8.7.1 SAIC Motor Corporation Information

8.7.2 SAIC Motor Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 SAIC Motor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 SAIC Motor Product Description

8.7.5 SAIC Motor Recent Development

8.8 Chery

8.8.1 Chery Corporation Information

8.8.2 Chery Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Chery Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Chery Product Description

8.8.5 Chery Recent Development

8.9 Geely

8.9.1 Geely Corporation Information

8.9.2 Geely Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Geely Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Geely Product Description

8.9.5 Geely Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Sales Channels

11.2.2 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Distributors

11.3 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Engine Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

