Increasing Demand for Blepharitis to Substantially Surge the Revenues Through the COVID-19 Lockdown Phase 2017 – 2025

Blepharitis is a chronic condition that is caused by chronic inflammation of the eyelid. It is a common eye disorder that is caused either by bacterial infection or skin condition (dandruff on scalp or acne rosacea). This is not a contagious disease condition and generally does not cause a permanent damage to the eye. Blepharitis is a common eye condition that leads the eyelid to redden, swollen and appears scaly at the base of the eye lashes. A dysfunction of the oil glands in eye lid due to hormone imbalance leads to blepharitis. Burning of the eye, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, dry eyes and crusting of eyelashes are some of the common symptoms observed in the patient suffering from blepharitis.

Blepharitis can be classified as below:

By Types Anterior Blepharitis Posterior Blepharitis



Self-care is one of the important treatment option for blepharitis, warm soak of eye lids or eyelid scrub are some of the regular options available for maintaining the hygiene level of eye. Currently, there are no therapeutic treatment options available for blepharitis, many of the key players are engaged in developing drugs that are currently in clinical trial phases. Thus, development and introduction of these new drugs would help to overcome the disease condition. Hence, increasing awareness, introduction of novel drugs and changing lifestyle are some of the key factors driving the growth of these diseases globally.

Geographically, North America and Europe dominates the global blepharitis therapeutics market owing to rising healthcare awareness and increasing disposable income in these regions. In addition, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to increasing healthcare awareness and huge untapped customer in this region.

The overall blepharitis market comprises manufacturers such as Merck & Co., Gelderma S.A., Novartis AG, Lux Biosciences, Inc., InSite Vision Incorporated, Foamix, Ltd., LABORATORIES THEA, Kala Pharmaceuticals among others.

