Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions

The surging penetration of mobile phones and rising demand for low cost mobile services around the world are contributing significantly to the growth of the mobile virtual network operator market. The average cost of mobile phones has reduced substantially due to technological advancements in mobile phone manufacturing industry, which, in turn, have led to an increased penetration of mobile phones. The demand for enhanced video, voice, and mobile internet services have risen, which is leading to the growth of the domain, as MVNOs provide these services at lower costs than MNOs.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/mobile-virtual-network-operator-market/report-sample

In terms of type, the mobile virtual network operator market is categorized into roaming, discount, cellular M2M, telecom, migrant, media & entertainment, retail, and business. Out of these, the discount category dominated the market during the historical period, and is projected to contribute the largest revenue share of the market during the forecast period as well. The roaming category is predicted to advance at the fastest pace during the forecast period, owing to the initiatives of MVNOs in various countries, such as comprehensive roaming tariff.

When category is taken into consideration, the mobile virtual network operator market is bifurcated into prepaid MVNO and postpaid MVNO. Between these two, the postpaid MVNO division held the larger share of the market during the historical period and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. Faster growth is projected to be registered by the prepaid MVNO division during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing penetration of these services in developing countries in Latin America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Africa.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=mobile-virtual-network-operator-market

Geographically, Western Europe dominated the market during the historical period and the U.K. mobile virtual network operator market witnessed a considerable growth in the regional market. The APAC region is expected to account for the major share of the market in 2023. While in the initial phase MNOs opposed MVNOs, at the present time, MNOs in APAC are looking for new MVNO partners for developing efficient wholesale strategies in order to retain subscribers and gain momentum from existing network infrastructure.