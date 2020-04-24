Pen Display Graphic Market Size, Share, Trends and Future Growth Predictions till 2023

The global pen display graphic market is segmented into product type such as graphic tablets, tracing boards, pen tablet monitor, graphic tablet with mousepen, graphic ultra slim tablet with pen, CLA wireless tablet and smartpads out of which, graphic tablet segment dominated the overall pen display graphic market and is envisioned to seize a considerable CAGR by 2023. Likely, robust expansion of animation industry along with rising demand for innovative and advanced pen display graphic is projected to bolster the growth of global pen display graphic market. Furthermore, increasing spending of the consumers on innovative products is also envisioned to trigger the growth of pen display graphic market in near future.

The animation segment by application is projected to attain a notable CAGR over the forecast period. In terms of regional platform, North America accounted for the lion share in the market of pen display graphic by witnessing a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, U.S. is the dominating country in this region owing to presence of major key vendor and growing consumer inclination towards graphic animation. Moreover, Europe accounted for the second largest market of pen display graphic. Apart from this, remarkable growth is witnessed from Asia-Pacific region owing to strengthening GDP figures of the emerging economies such as China and India. Moreover, increasing penetration of big players into Asia-Pacific market is also paving a positive sign for the development of pen display graphic market.

Global Pen Display Graphic Market is anticipated to showcase a robust CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. Additionally, the market size of global animation industry was estimated to be USD 244 billion in 2015 which is projected to directly uplift the market of pen display graphic over the forecast period. Moreover, the global pen display graphic market is projected to reach for phenomenal revenue by the end of 2023.

Rising Application of Pen Display Graphic

Rising adoption of pen display graphic for design and photography coupled with swelled disposable income of the consumers is believed to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of pen display graphic market across the globe. Likely, rising utilization of pen display graphic for drawing storyboards, sketching characters, creating backgrounds, and animating frames on the screen are some the factors bolstering the market of pen display graphic market.

Technological Advancement

Pen display graphic is loaded with humongous features such as multi-touch gestures and on-screen programmable radial menus with which you can zoom and others. Moreover, these features are gaining attraction among the consumers and fascinating them to adopt pen display graphic which in turn boosting the demand for pen display.

On the contrary, high cost associated with the pen display graphic is envisioned to hamper the growth of pen display graphic market across the globe.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global pen display graphic market which includes company profiling of Wacom, Hanvon, Ugee, Huion, Pen Power, Addesso, ELMO, Genius, Monoprice. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global pen display graphic market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

