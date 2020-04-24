Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Report | 2018 -2025: Market Research | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

The global Silicon Carbide Wafer market is estimated to grow at a significant rate, during the forecast period 2018-2025. Silicon carbide wafers have excellent heat resistance and voltage resistance which make it widely used for semiconductors. These Silicon Carbide wafers can remarkably reduce energy loss during electric power control, significantly contributing to the reduction of energy use and environmental stress.

Increasing demand of low power consumption, improved energy efficiency in power devices, LED lighting, and telecommunications will boost the global silicon carbide market in upcoming year. Moreover, Silicon carbide wafer characteristics in electrical devices such as polishing materials include a petroleum base to help the long-lasting lubricant break down into small pieces with sharp edges will play a major in growth of silicon carbide wafer market. All power devices, electrical & electronics devices are containing major component silicon carbide wafers which have features such Best-in-class transient characteristics, High band gap means to control high temperature power, Low power consumption, Reduced lattice mismatch, Significantly high thermal conductivity will contribute in growth of global silicon carbide market over forecast period.

Companies, such Cree, Dow Corning, SiCrystal, II-VI Advanced Materials, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Norstel, Aymont Technology, TankeBlue, SICC, Hebei Synlight Crystal, CETC are the key players in manufacturing silicon carbide wafer. In terms of product offerings, Cree and Dow Corning are the major players in the market.

On the basis of product type, the Silicon Carbide Wafer market has been segmented into 2 Inch, 4 Inch 6 Inch and others. 4 Inch wafer dominates the global Silicon Carbide Wafer owing to the increment in demand of LED chips and other renewables power devices. Moreover, lower operating costs of 4 inch wafers than higher inches will play major role growth of its 4inch silicon carbide wafer. 6 Inch wafer will be fastest growing product type in silicon wafer market because of government initiatives for renewables power light and awareness among people for more using of LED lights and solar lights will increase 6 inch Silicon Carbide wafer market. 2 Inch wafer market will boost by demand of formulation of Integrated circuits. Further, electrification in rural areas will also major role in growth of Sic wafer market.

On the basis of application, the global silicon carbide market has been segmental into Power Device, Electronics & Optoelectronics, and wireless Infrastructure. By application type, wireless Infrastructure will lead market in perspectives of features of silicon carbide wafer like best-in-class transient characteristics, High band gap means to control high temperature power, Low power consumption, Reduced lattice mismatch, Significantly high thermal conductivity which make telecom towers to run without any transmission fault.

On the basis of region, the Silicon Carbide Wafer market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world Silicon Carbide Wafer market over the forecast period owing to major demand from electronics durables, improvement in communication and wireless technology. Asia is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the increasing penetration in electronics devices in Asian countries especially by South Korea and China.

