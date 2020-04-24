Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Technological Advancement, Scenario And Future Scope 2027 BY Key Players Nanosonics, CS Medical, CIVCO Medical, Ecolab, Parker Laboratories, Tristel Solutions, Germitec, STERIS, Virox Technologies

Infection control is an essential part of the safe and effective use of ultrasound in medicine. The ultrasound transducer disinfection is common practice in medicine that is defined as the complete removal of microorganisms on or in an instrument, except for small numbers of bacterial spores.

The ultrasound probe disinfection market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures and rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections due to the improper reprocessing of ultrasound probes. However, increasing adoption of high-level disinfection systems for critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes, and technological advancements in ultrasound probes is likely to add novel opportunities in the forecast period for the market for ultrasound probe disinfection.

The “Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of ultrasound probe disinfection market with detailed market segmentation by product, type of probe, process, end user, and geography. The global ultrasound probe disinfection market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key information on the market status of the leading ultrasound probe disinfection market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented on the basis of product, type of probe, process and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as, instruments, consumables and services. On the basis of type of probe, the market for ultrasound probe disinfection is segmented as linear transducers, convex transducers, phased array transducers, endocavitary transducers, transesophageal echocardiography transducers and others. Based on the process, the market is bifurcated into high-level disinfection and intermediate/low-level disinfection. On the basis of end user, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is categorized into hospitals & diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory care centers, research & academic institutes, maternity centers and others.

