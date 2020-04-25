Airport Lighting Market to Reach US$ 1,039.2 Mn at CAGR of 7.7% in 2027

“The global airport lighting market is accounted to US$ 540.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,039.2 Mn by 2027.”

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region and is the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period owing to the huge rise in air traffic in countries namely China, India, Singapore, and Japan. China is foreseen to outpace the US by 2024, owing to the stupendous growth in air traffic in the nation. Whereas, India is expected to displace the UK to become the third-largest commercial air carriers in the world. These factors are positively impacting on the growth of APAC airport lighting market.

Renovation of Existing Airports is Stimulating the Demand for Airport Lighting Solutions

The modern-day aircraft are built with advanced technologies which communicate with other technologies, thereby, easing the flying operations. The airport across the globe are increasingly emphasizing on the up gradation and renovation of runways, taxiways, and aprons along with aircraft obstruction architectures. According to CAPA Airports Construction Database, in 2019, more than US$ 500 Billion to be invested in the renovation of airports including terminals, runways, taxiways, and apron areas.

The renovation activities include up gradation of lighting fixtures with more advanced technologies, to simplify the airport operations. In addition, aircraft night operations have significantly grown in recent years, which demand technologically robust lighting solutions to provide adequate information during landing and takeoff. This factor has also led to increased installation of robust lights around the airport or airfield, which is influencing the airport lighting market to prosper during the forecast period.

Growing Trend of Integrating Advanced Technologies in Airfield Ground Lighting Solutions

The airport lighting solutions have come a long way with continuous advancements in the industry. Also, the adoption of technologically robust airfield lighting systems has been remarkable over the years. The manufacturers of airport lighting systems invest significant time and amounts in their research and development wing. The increasing emphasize on R&D of lights is to innovate, design, and develop more advanced solutions to cater to the demand for brighter and cleaner lights. Thus, the airport lighting market is anticipated to bolster in the forecast period.

Type Segment Insights

The approach indicator lights type segment captures highest revenue share in the global airport lighting market by type. The manufacturers are increasingly designing robust infrastructure, which thereby, significantly facilitate the pilots to approach towards the runway, especially in low visibility conditions. Pertaining to the fact that the airport authorities are seeking cost-efficient lighting products with brighter output, the demand for LED-based approach light systems (ALS) is growing in the current scenario.

