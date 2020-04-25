Anti-Aging Market Witnessing Growth due to Rising Geriatric Population – P&S Intelligence

In 2017, the global anti-aging market reached a value of $165.2 billion and is predicted to advance at a 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2025). The market is growing due to the surge in geriatric population, technological advancements in anti-aging products and devices, increasing volume of anti-aging cosmetic procedures, rising number of anti-aging seminars, conferences, and campaigns, surging disposable income, and expanding medical tourism industry. The prevention, treatment, and reversal of age-related conditions including scars, age spots, and wrinkles is referred to as anti-aging.

In terms of product, the anti-aging market is categorized into hair color, anti-wrinkle, anti-stretch marks, ultraviolet (UV) absorbers, and others (which include natural ingredient-based anti-aging products). Out of these, the anti-wrinkle category dominated the market during the historical period (2014–2017), accounting for a 59.3% market share in 2017. The reason for this is the rising awareness regarding Botox treatment for enhancing skin appearance among consumers and growing number of Botox and dermal filler procedures. The category is further predicted to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

A major driving factor of the anti-aging market is the surging geriatric population. Old age is associated with loss of fibrous tissue and reduced glandular and vascular network in the skin layers, which results in the occurrence of wrinkles, dryness, skin sagging, and pigmentary alteration. In order to deal with these skin problems, the old-age population is increasingly making use of anti-aging devices and products as they help in providing a younger look by tightening and revitalizing the skin, which, in turn, is driving the market.

A key trend in the anti-aging market is the increasing inclination of consumers toward easy to use at-home anti-aging devices. The inclination toward convenient, portable, and easy-to-use at-home anti-aging devices is increasing due to the easy availability of a wide range of ant-aging devices for skin rejuvenation, microdermabrasion, cellulite reduction, and wrinkle reduction. In addition to this, these products are scientifically enhanced and protect the skin from sun damages. Due to this, the adult generation is adopting preventive measures to keep the signs of aging a bay.

Hence, the market is growing due to the surging geriatric population and growing disposable income of people.