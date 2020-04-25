Europe Submarine Cable System Market to Reach US$ 4.08 Bn at CAGR of 5.9% in 2027

“Submarine cable system market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 2.38 Bn in 2018 to US$ 4.08 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 5.9% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

Up-gradation from legacy network infrastructure to advanced network infrastructure for smoothly accessing high-bandwidth content is driving the growth of the submarine cable systems market. Moreover, the large number of ongoing projects for deployment of submarine cable is anticipated to boost the submarine cable systems market growth in the near future. Submarine cables have become an important component of the digital infrastructure and play vital roles in meeting the voracious demands for data.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006077/

Submarine Cable System Market – Companies Mentioned Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NEC Corporation

Nexans SA

Nokia Corporation

Prysmian Group

Subcom, LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

ZTT Group

Infrastructure developments and technological changes is growing at exponential rate in the developing economies, whereas, internet has become the backbone of the digital infrastructure in the developed nations. Besides, almost all the industry verticals are moving towards digitalization and automation, as a result the demand for better and fast internet connection is increasing drastically, and therefore is driving the demands for dense cables network, improved networking & network services, as well as, broadband connections among every sectors. Governments of various developing countries have laid their stress on the reach of high-speed internet services in urban and rural areas of their countries. A fiber optic cable ensures maximum reach out of services with very fewer attenuations, higher bandwidths, and greater reliability over long distances. Thus, there has been a meteoric rise in its implementations in various corners of the globe.

The installation services dominated the submarine cable systems market in the year 2018 capturing the highest market share and is expected to boost its dominance during the forecast period. The Europe submarine cable systems market is categorized by service, further bifurcating into installation services and maintenance & repair services. The installation services include the services involved in the development of new cable systems. On the other hand, maintenance & upgrade services involve the repair/ upgrade of the cable systems owing to damages or potential defects caused by disaster or accidents through the anchor.

The UK dominated the Europe submarine cable system market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance the market throughout the forecast period. London is the most preferred location for the majority of the industry leaders such as Amazon, IBM, Lenovo, Microsoft, and CISCO. This is due to the country’s rapidly burgeoning usage of applications such as storage requirements and website-hosting enabled by cloud service providers. The UK is anticipated to be one of the significant markets for technology providers.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006077/

Reasons to Buy: