Increasing need for network privacy and visibility is a key fuel factor for SD-WAN market

SD-WAN refers to a technology that automatically distributes the network traffic across a wide area network (WAN) and thus provides efficient connection between branch offices and data center sites separated by large distances. Unlike conventional WAN, SD-WAN offers secure and reliable cloud-enabled WAN connections.

On the basis of offering, the SD-WAN market is divided into two categories, namely solution and service. Of these, the solutions category had the larger market share, in terms of revenue, in 2017, and it is expected to record the larger market share during the forecast period as well. The service category is predicted to register faster growth as compared to the solutions category, during the forecast period. This is ascribed to the growing need for implementation, integration, and consulting services.

Based on geographical analysis, North America accounted for the largest share in the SD-WAN market , in terms of revenue, in 2017. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies, rising virtualization rate, rapid technological advancements and digitization, and highly productive telecom industry in the region. Due to the rapid digitization taking place and heavy investments being poured in the telecom and IT fields, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to record the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.