Oatmeal Market expected to reach US$ 14.08 Billion by 2027

Rise in popularity of oats based confectionary products will propel the oatmeal market at a CAGR of 4.2%

Oatmeal Market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 9.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 14.08 Bn in 2027.

The North America region comprises the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Oat is consumed as a staple breakfast meal in both the U.S. and Canada in the form of either porridge or oatmeal. However, its consumption in Mexico is less. Also, Canada is one of the largest oats producing nation across the globe. Further, in 1996, oats became the first single food product in the U.S. to make a health claim allowed by the FDA. Regardless of the health claim, oats consumption was comparatively low in the late ‘90s although, with the increasing potential of food & beverage manufacturers to recognize the potential of oats to be used in different kinds of oatmeal, its consumption increased drastically.

In the North American region, oats are grown in spring season and harvested in late summer or early fall. Earlier, oats was sold more frequently during winters however, it is now evolved as a cereal demanded throughout the year. Some of the key oatmeal players in the region including, Quaker and Danone North America have also launched oatmilk across the U.S.; and Oatly, a Swedish company has established its manufacturing plant in the U.S. market.

Oatmeal Market – Company Profiles

Bagrrys India Limited

Grain Millers, Inc.

Hamlyns Of Scotland

Kellogg Company

Marico Limited

Nature’s Path Foods, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

The Quaker Oats Company

Weetabix Limited

A major trend towards ready-to-eat meals in increasing in North-western Europe particularly. Also, another notices in the market is the growing convenience of online market. Several high-end oat brands can be easily purchased online.

Since 2016, around 70% of the hot cereals launched in the region are oat-based. Although, porridge launches are more active in the region as compared to other regions, the consumption of oats differs by country and it is noticeable that climate as well as tradition propel both consumption and innovation. U.K., Russia, Germany, Poland, and Czech Republic are few of the prominent oatmeal consuming countries. However, owing to warmer weather in countries such as Italy and France the consumption of hot breakfasts is less. Thus, oatmeal consumption in these countries is less in comparison to northern countries.

Whole oat groats are hulled kernels of grain, which is slightly processed to take out the outer hull or husk of the grain. They are highly nutritious as they retain bran and germ. The texture of whole oat groats is similar to thick rice and is chewy. Further, it is required to be simmered or soaked before cooking, as they make more time to cook compared to other types of oats.

Generally, it is used in stews and porridges. Whole oat groats preserve the high-fiber bran, which has iron, protein, fatty acids, and B-vitamins. Further, they retain germ that is high in polyunsaturated fats as well as contains minerals and vitamins.

