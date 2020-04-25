Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market (2020-2027) | What Recent Study Say About Top Companies | The Insight Partners

Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) is a technology used to automatically recognize and track the location of any items or persons in real time. Mostly the technology is used in a large building structure such as a manufacturing units, warehouse, hospital, or campus. Growing automation in industry and demand for mobility is some of the factors pushing the market forward in almost all industries.

The report aims to provide an overview of global RTLS market with detailed market segmentation by technology, applications, end-user vertical and five major geographical regions. The global RTLS market is expected to witness decent growth rate during the forecast period. Growing demand of RTLS in healthcare industries will drive professional mobile radios market in coming years.

The objective of this report is as follows:

– To provide overview of the global RTLS market

– To analyze and forecast the global RTLS market on the basis of technology, application and end-user vertical

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall RTLS market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profiles key RTLS players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Some of the leading players in RTLS market are Centrak, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., Decawave Ltd., Awarepoint Corp., Stanley Healthcare, Versus Technology, Inc., SAVI Technology, Ubisense Group PLC, Airista, LLC and Identec Group AG

Centrak, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Decawave Ltd.

Awarepoint Corp.

Stanley Healthcare

Versus Technology, Inc.

SAVI Technology

Ubisense Group PLC

Airista, LLC

Identec Group AG