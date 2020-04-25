Sterilization Technology Market COVID -19 Impact Research Report With Top Players and Growth Opportunity | P&S Intelligence

The healthcare industry deals with sensitive issues, which is why it is of utmost importance that the devices in hospital settings are cleaned after every single use and are maintained properly for providing the patients with quality care. If the medical devices are not cleaned on a regular basis, patients and healthcare professionals both can get infected. One of the major reasons for the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired diseases is the poor level of cleanliness in different medical settings. However, the regulations regarding the proper maintenance of all medical devices are becoming more stringent, which is resulting in the growing adoption of the sterilization technology.

Attributed to these reasons, the sterilization technology market is predicted to register significant growth in the coming years. Devices and consumables both make use of the sterilization technology, among which medical devices made the most use of this technology in the past. Different types of sterilizers which are used for sterilizing medical devices are ultrasonic sterilizers, steam sterilizers, liquid sterilizers, low temperature sterilizers, filtration sterilizers, heat sterilizers, and radiation sterilizers. Out of these, the demand for heat sterilizers is expected to increase significantly in the coming years for sterilizing products that are moisture sensitive. The vendors in the domain offer two types of sterilization services, namely sterilization validation and contract sterilization.

In the past, North America emerged as the largest sterilization technology market, owing to the presence of large number of hospitals, rising prevalence of hospital-acquired diseases, and expansion of medical devices and pharmaceutical industries in the region. Furthermore, the increasing number of surgeries and growing healthcare expenditure in the region are also resulting in the rising adoption of sterilization. Other than this, the demand for this technology is also predicted to grow substantially in the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years, on account of growing medical tourism and increasing healthcare expenditure.

In conclusion, the demand for the sterilization technology is rising because of the growing prevalence of hospital-acquired diseases and for enhancing the safety of medical devices.

