Telecom Expense Management Market (2020-2027) | What Recent Study Say About Top Companies | The Insight Partners
The report aims to provide an overview of Global Telecom Expense Management Market along with detailed segmentation of market by solutions, business model, end-users and five major geographical regions. Global Telecom Expense Management market is expected to witness aggressive growth during the forecast period due to rising needs of better services on customer’s side and maximizing Average Revenue Per-User (ARPU) with minimized operational costs at the communication service provider’s side.
The objectives of Telecom Expense Management Market report are as follows:
- To provide overview of the global telecom Expense Management market
- To analyze and forecast the global telecom Expense Management market on the basis of solutions, business model, end-users
- To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall telecom Expense Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries
- To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend
- To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions
- To profiles key telecom Expense Management players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies
Some of the important players in telecom Expense Management market are IBM Corporation, Accenture, Tangoe, CGI, Comview LLC, Cimpl, Calero Software LLC, Avotus, Asentinel and Valicom.
The report segments the global Telecom Expense Management Market as follows:
Telecom Expense Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Solutions
- Financial Management Market
- Order Management Market
- Business Intelligence Market
- Inventory Management Market
- Contract Management
- Dispute Management Market
Telecom Expense Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Business Model
- Hosted Market
- Licensed Software Market
- Managed Services Market
- Total Outsourcing Market
Telecom Expense Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End-users
- Small and Medium Business Market
- Enterprises Market
Telecom Expense Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South America (SAM)
