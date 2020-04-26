Wound Dressing Market Size, Segment Analysis, Growth and Forecast Report – P&S Intelligence

In 2017, the global wound dressing market attained a value of $11.4 billion and is expected to advance at a 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is growing due to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, surging volume of surgeries, increasing geriatric population, rise in number of burn cases, increase in number of road accidents, and technological advancements in wound dressing products. Wound dressings are primarily utilized for accelerating the wound healing process by allowing gaseous exchange, absorbing exudates, preventing infectious agents, and providing thermal insulation.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] http://bit.ly/2yKxEms

In terms of type, the wound dressing market is bifurcated into traditional and advanced. Between these two, the advanced wound dressing products dominated the market in 2017 and is predicted to account for the larger share of the market during the forecast period as well. Different types of advanced wound dressing products are superabsorbent, foams, wound contact layers, hydrocolloids, hydrofiber, films, collagen, alginates, and hydrogels. Among these, the foams category is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The superabsorbent category is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The rise in the number of surgeries being performed around the world is a major driving factor of the wound dressing market. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors resulting in the increasing need for surgical procedures, as the treatment of these diseases require at some point, based on their severity. For example, diabetic foot ulcers need to be controlled for preventing maceration of surrounding tissue and require surgeries for their management. Due to this, different wound dressing products are utilized for managing diabetic foot ulcers.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry [email protected] https://bit.ly/2ygM1AR

GLOBAL WOUND DRESSING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Type

Advanced Foams Hydrocolloids Films Alginates Hydrogels Collagen Hydrofiber Wound contact layers Superabsorbent

Traditional Bandages Gauzes Sponges Abdominal pads Others



Market Segmentation by Application

Surgical Wounds

Ulcers Diabetic foot ulcers Pressure ulcers Venous ulcers

Burns

Market Segmentation by End User