Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2027|American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. ,Dana Inc ,Gestamp Automocion SA ,GKN Automotive Limited ,Hyundai Wia Corp

The demand for automotive axle and propeller shaft is on the rise with increasing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The growing demand for luxury vehicles in developing countries and the commercialization of new technologies is resulting in the growth of lightweight vehicles. Key market manufacturers are shifting their focus towards expanding their geographical reach, along with investments in new product developments in the coming years.

The automotive axle and propeller shaft market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as an increase in vehicle sales and changing end-user preferences. Technological advancements in the field are further likely to promote market growth. However, fluctuations in raw material prices may negatively impact the growth of the automotive axle and propeller shaft market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing demand for all-wheel-drive (AWD) vehicles is expected to provide growth prospects for the players of the automotive axle and propeller shaft market in the coming years.

The “Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive axle and propeller shaft market with detailed market segmentation by axle type, axle postion, propeller shaft type, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive axle and propeller shaft market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive axle and propeller shaft market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive axle and propeller shaft market is segmented on the basis of axle type, axle postion, propeller shaft type, and vehicle type. Based on axle type, the market is segmented as live axle, dead axle, and tandem axle. By axle postion, the market is segmented as front and rear. On the basis of the propeller shaft, the market is segmented as single piece and multi piece. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars, LCV, and HCV.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive axle and propeller shaft market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive axle and propeller shaft market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive axle and propeller shaft market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive axle and propeller shaft market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive axle and propeller shaft market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive axle and propeller shaft market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive axle and propeller shaft in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive axle and propeller shaft market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive axle and propeller shaft companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years

-American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

-Dana Inc

-Gestamp Automocion SA

-GKN Automotive Limited

-Hyundai Wia Corp

-IFA Group

-JTEKT Corporation

-Meritor, Inc.

-Showa Corporation

-ZF Friedrichshafen AG

