Cooling Towers Market: Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019- 2025) | CAGR of 4.59%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Cooling Towers market is anticipated to worth USD 2,471 million by 2019, with a CAGR of 4.59% during 2019-2025. The Cooling Towers Market presents promising growth prospects and expected to have an upward trend over the forecast period 2019-2025.

Cooling towers are used for upholding temperatures in the chillers for several industrial applications. The cooling system is employed in numerous applications, such as chemical, petrochemical and oil & gas, HVAC, food & beverage, and power generation, which are expected to drive the global cooling towers market. Growing population, industrialization, and rising concerns related to infrastructure development have significantly increased the growth of the region’s building & construction industry, which consequently has triggered the demand for cooling towers.

Companies such as SPX Corporation, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Evapco Inc., Bell Cooling Tower, Brentwood Industries Inc., Enexio, Hamon & CIE International SA, Paharpur Cooling Towers, SPIG S.p.A., Star Cooling Towers Private Ltd., Johnson Controls, Delta and Thermax, Star Cooling System Ltd., International Cooling Towers, and Mesan Cooling Towers Inc. are the leading players of Cooling Towers market across the globe.

Based on the type, the cooling tower market is bifurcated into Dry, Evaporative, and Hybrid. Evaporative segment leads the entire cooling tower market owing to the lower maintenance cost, high performance, and energy efficient. Evaporative cooling towers generally cool water to about 85° F, however, could cool as low as 65°F. They are the foremost economical approach to cool massive amounts of water.

On the basis of material type, the global cooling tower market is segmented into Concrete, Steel, Wood, and Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP). Fiber-Reinforced Plastic segment dominates the cooling tower market followed by concrete and estimated to lead the market over the forecast period 2019-2025. Benefits like high corrosion resistance, cost-effectiveness, and ease of installation increase the demand of FRP material. The growing use across heavy industrial applications including oil refineries, petrochemical, and fertilizer plants will positively impact industry growth. Constant advancement in production technology and their increasing use in the manufacturing of various components will fuel the market growth. The Concrete segment is the second leading segment after FRP due to its long operating life.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominated the overall cooling towers market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period. The rapid industrialization, power generation plants, and rising demands of the increasing population upsurge the demand for cooling towers in this region. The favorable regulatory policies, coupled with the development of cross border production networks, have provided immense opportunities. Additionally, accelerating investment in the nuclear power plant construction, oil & gas sector primarily across the Middle East & Asia Pacific region will boost the market growth.

