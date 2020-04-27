Explosive Detection Technologies Market 2019-2029 Competitors, Business Strategy And Key Players Analysis

Explosive detection is widely used at airports, critical infrastructure, borders & ports, and in military & defense to detect explosive materials. Increasing incidents of terrorist attacks and geopolitical unrest are expected to drive the demand for explosive detection technologies across the world. Additionally, government regulations for greater and effective security checking are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

According to PMR’s recent market study, the explosive detection technologies market growth is projected to progress at a CAGR of 6%, and reach US$ 12 Bn by the end of the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11098

Key Takeaways of Explosive Detection Technologies Market Study

North America is expected to retain its dominant position in the global explosive detection technologies market throughout the forecast period in terms of volume as well as value. This can be mainly attributed to increasing investments in advanced explosive detection technologies for existing airports and commercial buildings in the region.

The air transport end use segment is projected to account for a major share in the global explosive detection technologies market during the forecast period, attributable to increased focus of security agencies, particularly at airports, to implement various security measures to counter terrorist attacks.

Grapheme-based spasers easily detect explosive materials, toxic chemicals, and other compounds by molecule characteristic vibrational transitions. Hence, commercialization of graphene is estimated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to players in the explosive detection technologies market.

“Development of portable and miniaturized units, especially in developed regions; and innovation of advanced techniques to reduce costs while improving efficiency of explosive detection systems, are observed to be key trends among manufacturers in the explosive technologies market,” says a PMR analyst.

Request For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/11098

Explosive Detection Technologies Market: Conclusion

Growing concerns regarding security across airports, malls, and commercial complexes is expected to be the major factor increasing the demand for efficient, reliable, and low-cost explosive detection equipment. Terrorist attack threats and new airport construction activities, worldwide, are the major reasons that will contribute to the growth of the explosive detection technologies market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11098

Some of the key market players included in the report are ,

Smiths Group plc

Kromek Group plc

3Harris Technologies, Inc.

OSI Systems Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Chemring Group PLC

Implant Sciences Inc.

Guangzhou Skyscanner Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd

Security Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd

Suzhou Aoteng Electron Technology Co., Ltd.

Kunshan Sanxun Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Tongfang Weishi Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai WeiEn Security Equipment Co., Ltd.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries