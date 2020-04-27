Food Allergen Testing Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2017-2025

Market Overview:

The global Food Allergen Testing market was valued at USD 518.4 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 921.4 millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025.

In reality, all foodstuffs contain ingredients that can result in allergic reaction. To prevent such allergic reactions and improve labeling standards the food allergen testing has become of utmost importance. The introduction of new products with varied flavors is expected to boost the importance of food allergen testing.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Labeling compliance

1.2 Rise in allergic reactions among consumers

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries

2.2 Low awareness about labeling regulations

Market Segmentation:

The global Food Allergen Testingmarket is segmented on the source, technology, food tested, and region.

1. By Source:

1.1 Peanut and Soy

1.2 Milk

1.3 Wheat

1.4 Seafood

1.5 Egg

1.6 Tree Nuts

1.7 Others

2. By Technology:

2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction

2.2 Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay

2.3 Others

3. By Food Tested:

3.1 Infant Food

3.2 Bakery and Confectionery

3.3 Processed Food

3.4 Seafood and Meat Products

3.5 Dairy Products and Alternatives

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. SGS SA

2. MerieuxNutrisciences Corporation

3. TUV SUD PSB Pte Ltd.

4. Eurofins Scientific SE

5. MicrobacLaboartories

6. ALS Limited

7. Asurequality Ltd.

8. Symbio Laboratories

9. Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

10. Intertek Group PLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

