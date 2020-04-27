Gemcitabine Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Sanofi, Biocon., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Latest market study on “ Global Gemcitabine Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Application ( Pancreas Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Soft-Tissue Sarcoma, Metastatic Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer ); End-User ( Hospitals, Cancer Centers, Others ); Distribution Channel ( Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies ) ”.The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Gemcitabine market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Biocon., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., GlaxoSmithKline plc., AstraZeneca plc., etc.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Gemcitabine is an anti-cancer (“antineoplastic” or “cytotoxic”) chemotherapy drug. Gemcitabine belongs to the family of drugs called antimetabolites.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising prevalence of cancer globally is the major factor propelling the market growth. Moreover, Initiatives by key players, and the growing number of patient support organizations and governmental & healthcare agencies to spread awareness regarding cancer is projected to drive the global gemcitabine market. However, side effects associated with the drug may impede the market growth.

Competitive scenario:

Scope of the Report

Gemcitabine Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

