Global Aerosol Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2018-2024)

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Aerosol Market was valued at US$ 55,287.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2024, reaching US$ 85,121.7 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, Europe was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the aerosol market in 2017.

The increasing disposable income of consumers has also given rise to a change in priorities for household items. Noticeable changes in consumer preferences have also given rise to the use of new aerosol based products replacing legacy alternatives. This includes spray cleaners, shiners, and aromatic aerosols. In addition, regular new launches of products under this category have attracted huge customers which are expected to continue driving this market in near future.

Companies, such as Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Proctor & Gamble Company, SC Johnson & Son Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Unilever N.V., and Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A.are the key players in manufacturing aerosol. In terms of product offerings, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. and Proctor & Gamble Company are the major players in the market, providing various products of aerosol. Most of the major vendors in the global aerosol market is actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

Based on material, the aerosol market is categorized into metal, glass, and plastic. The global aerosol market in terms of application includes personal care, household, automotive & industrial, food & beverage, healthcare, and others. The global aerosol market is anticipated to show rapid growth during forecast period. The market is expected to incline towards changes in consumer behavior and new developments going across the industries-

The major factor that will drive the market demand includes increasing disposable income and rising standard of living

Rise in aluminum saving aerosol create an opportunity for the market to flourish in future

Many environmental and health concerns still create a roadblock to the market growth

Europe has been the largest revenue contributor to the global market in 2017. With numerous dedicated R&D facilities across the Europe, packaging companies are investing in the design and production of sustainable and advance metal packaging material. Following this, many companies are also launching new techniques for aerosol shells. This has led metal aerosols to contribute largest revenue to the European market.

