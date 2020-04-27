Global Automotive Plastic Market to Reach at 12.72% CAGR: BlueWeave Consulting

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global automotive plastic market was valued at US$ 23.62Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.72% from 2018 to 2025, reaching US$59.1Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Rising trend of installing infotainment (entertainment) system, touch screen dashboard navigation system and satellite radio, help drivers stay connected and entertain on the road. Shifting consumer focus from car’s performance to convenient infotainment systems with the latest tech features are accelerating automotive plastic demand. The automotive plastic market looks promising with opportunities in electric vehicles, lightweight commercial vehicles, and passenger cars. The automotive manufacturers are considering lighter, less expensive automotive parts, also installing new electronics in vehicles driving numerous innovations in the industry.

Companies, such as BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, LG CHEM., SABIC., Exxon Mobil Corporation and DowDupont are the key players in automotive plastics which are essential for global automotive market. In terms of product offerings, SABIC and BASF SE are the major players in the market, providing automotive plastics for various purposes.

On the basis of the type of product, the market is segmented into Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene, Polycarbonate, Polymethyl Methacrylate and Polyamide. Based on the application of Automotive Plastic, the market is divided into Power Trains, Electrical Components, Interior & Exterior Furnishings, Fuel System, Chassis and Engine Components. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa & Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global automotive plastic market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global automotive plastic market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products, technology landscape, and financial highlights.

Asia Pacific is the largest contributing region in the Automotive Plastic market and is expected to propel with a CAGR 14.23% by value and with a CAGR over 11% by volume during the forecast period, 2018-2025 . China is the largest market having a CAGR over 12.86% will attend a revenue of around USD 9.40 Billion by 2025.

