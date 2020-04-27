Global Caustic Soda Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Forecast to 2025

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global caustic soda market was valued at USD 38.44Billion in 2017 and is expected to expand over a CAGR of 5.06% from 2018 to 2025, reaching USD 57.39 Billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, Asia Pacific was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the caustic soda market in 2017.

Companies, such as BASF SE, SABIC, Tosoh Corporation, Inovyn ChlorVinyls Limited., and DowDupont are the key players in manufacturing caustic soda which is essential for so many varied markets especially for the pulp & paper industry. In terms of product offerings, Tosoh Corporation and SABIC are the major players in the market, providing caustic soda for various purposes.

On the basis of the type of form, the market is segmented into Solid and Liquid. Further the market is bifurcated, based on application into Pulp & Paper, Alumina, Organic, Soaps/Detergents, Inorganics, Water Treatment, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals and Others. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global caustic soda market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global caustic soda market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products, technology landscape and financial highlights.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the Caustic Soda market and is expected to propel with a CAGR over 5.13% by value and with a CAGR over 3.71% by volume during the forecast period, 2018-2025 with China being the fastest growing market having a CAGR over 5.36% and expected to reach a revenue of around USD 30 billion by the end of 2025.

