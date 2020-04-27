Global Digital Oilfield Market is projected to reach USD 33.2 billion by 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Digital Oilfield market has reached USD 24.19 Billion and anticipated to grow nearly at a CAGR of 4.68% to reach USD 33.2 billion by 2026. The digital oilfield aims to optimize recovery of the oilfield, minimize unproductive time, and increase productivity by developing and deploying automated workflows.

The digital oilfield market is driven by factors such as new technological developments, improved return on investment (ROI), and the increasing need to scale up from mature wells to maximize production. Investments in digital oilfield solutions are likely to rise due to the reason that crude oil prices have recovered after the recent plummeting. Adopting new techniques such as IoT (Internet of Things), seismic imaging, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps to deploy the minimum workforce at remote onshore & offshore exploration sites.

The future technological transition is caused by today’s low-cost of crude oil along with the combination of information technology and the Internet of Things with Virtual Oilfield operational technology. Increasing stress on operational management and capital and operating expenses reduction will contribute to the adoption of smart digitized devices and solutions. Advancement in wireless technology, connectivity, data analysis, and collection systems have allowed substantial improvements in decision making and efficiency.

Prominent players operating in the Digital Oilfield market are Halliburton, Weatherford, Osprey Informatics, IBM, Digi International, Microsoft, Baker Hughes, National Oilwell Varco, Kongsberg Digital, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Accenture, Honeywell Process Solutions, ABB, Emerson, Schlumberger, Cisco, National Oilwell Varco, Siemens, and Other Prominent Companies are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Based on the process, the Digital Oilfield market is segmented into Production Optimization, Reservoir Optimization, Drilling Optimization, and Others. Production optimization is expected to grow at the highest rate due to increased production activities among the major oil & gas suppliers worldwide, and the segment is expected to grow during the forecast period for improving their respective oil outputs. The acceptance and implementation of digital optimization techniques can enable these companies to achieve their production goals and enhance their respective profitability.

Based on Application, the Digital Oilfield market segmented into Onshore and Offshore. Offshore segment is expected to grow due to increasing energy demand, combined with increasing oil consumption across emerging economies, would drive growth in the industry. The rapid discovery of new oilfields will improve the industry environment.

By geography, the Global Robotic Process Automation Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to grow due to the presence of leading oil and gas companies and also due to the ultimate technological capabilities. The different companies in the USA offer a wide range of products and solutions. The surge in domestic production and discoveries on the oilfield have increased the landscape of the industry. With it, the US remains the biggest investment hub for investors in digital oilfield.

