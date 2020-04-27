At 6.8% CAGR, Global Electrical Steel Market Size Poised to Touch USD 48.9 Billion by 2026

The global electrical steel market reached USD 32.95 Billion in 2019 and predicted to reach USD 48.9 Billion By 2026 market growth with a CAGR of 6.8% during forecast period of 2020-2026. Growing demand for motors in electric vehicles is estimated to remain a major driving factor during the forecast period.

Electrical steel is an alloy with silicon and iron in it. Electrical steel is also known as silicon steel and laminate steel due to silicon is added to it. Electrical steel is a type of particular steel which is manufactured by modifying the magnetic properties of conventional steel on the impact of high permeability. Electrical steel is used to make the core power generators, transformers, inductors, etc. The demand for electric steel is increasing due to technical innovations and the high efficiency of electric steel. Due to the growth in demand from the power sector, the electrical steel industry has vast opportunities. Market growth is promoted by driving demand from the healthcare and industrial sectors. High-speed car or super-car applications are the main segments from which growth is expected during the forecast period. Continuous technological advancement helps steel products achieve performance, thus reducing the cost of production.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/electrical-steel-market-bwc19421/report-sample

The major market players in the electrical steel are Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) Group, Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd, Tata Steel Limited, JFE Steel Corporation, Essar Steel India Ltd., SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited), Shagang Group Inc., ArcelorMittal, United States Steel, Ansteel Group Corporation, Union Electric Steel Corporation, Baosteel Group, POSCO, Voestalpine Group, United States Steel Corporation, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, HBIS Group, ThyssenKrupp AG, Wuhan Iron & Steel, AK steel Corporation and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Based on type, the electrical steel market segmented into Grain-Oriented Steel, Non Grain-Oriented Steel. Among various product types, Grain-Oriented market is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period of 2026 due to its rising demand from transformers cores used in transformers and large generators. It is an iron-silicon alloy with silicon level of 3%. It is used in various forms, such as wound, laminated, and punched sheets. Properties of it are low core loss and high permeability which make them suitable in enhancing the performance and efficiency of transformers and generators.

Based on Application, the electrical steel market segmented into Transformers, Motors, Inductors, Others. The transformer segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period of 2026. The increase in the transformer segment is due to rising renewable energy demand. The transformer core is made using electrical steel to improve iron’s electrical resistivity, which helps reduce losses from eddy current. Increasing demand for wind turbines, electric vehicles, and compressors make motors the fastest-growing segment. Motor product is used to manufacture laminated iron cores of stator and rotor. Its properties like high punch ability, high flux density, and low iron loss which make it suitable in brushless DC motors.

Based on End-User, the electrical steel market segmented into Energy, Auto Mobiles, Manufacturing, Household Appliances, Others. Auto Mobiles end-user segment estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period from 2020-2026. The growth in the auto mobiles market is due to the assembly line and mass production techniques which are used across the globe.

To Explore More Get Detailed [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/electrical-steel-market-bwc19421

Based on the region, the electrical steel market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America market is expected to dominate the global electrical steel market during the forecast period due to the increasing highest electrical steel production across the region. Asia Pacific market is estimated to have a fastest growth in the global electrical steel market owing to high requirement and consumption of electricity in the countries during the forecast period of 2026.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776