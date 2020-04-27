Global Electromechanical Relay Market 2019-2025 | Growing at a CAGR of 3.52%

USD 6182.1 million by 2019, with a CAGR of 3.52% during 2019-2025. The Global Electromechanical Relay Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to growing applications of Electromechanical relay in aviation, aerospace, and wireless technology industries for control high power devices. The increment in global energy prices and augmenting demand for renewable energy will boost the Electromechanical Relay market in the upcoming year.

Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is Government subsidies and an increase in demand for consumer electronic products. Furthermore, the rise in applications of the electromechanical relay is widely used in electronic kitchen appliances, and the car manufacturing sector to preventing the circuits from overload and faults will accelerate the growth of the Electromechanical Relay market. Additionally, growing need for electrochemical relays under extreme heat conditions for it’s inherently self-powered, which requires the presence of a secure power supply, will contribute to Electromechanical Relay market growth during the forecast period.

Companies such as DARE Electronics, Inc., Leone Systems, TE Connectivity Ltd., Ashida Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Control &Switchgear Electric Limited, Eaton Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Areva T&D India Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric, Alstom SA, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc. and ABB Ltd are the key players in the global Electromechanical Relay Market.

On the basis of Product type, the Electromechanical Relay market has been segmented into Reed relays, heavy duty & high voltage relays and aerospace relays. Reed relays dominate the global Electromechanical Relay owing to its features such as positioned inside a ceramic or glass tube for protection from corrosion is used in for electrical circuit control, particularly in the communications field. Heavy duty & high voltage relays market will boom by used for machine control, control starters and other components which are made of durable, long-lasting materials. Aerospace relays market will drive by growing its applications in aerospace and defense applications.

On the basis of Application, the Electromechanical Relay market has been segmented into temperature controllers, factory automation and motor controls. Temperature controllers dominate the global Electromechanical Relay owing to the controlling temperature which takes an input from a temperature sensor and has an output that is connected to a control element such as a heater or fan. Motor controls market will influence by its application in the electrical fuel pump, industrial applications where it uses for control of high voltages and currents is intended, controlling large power loads.

On the basis of End-User industry, the global Electromechanical Relay market has been segmented into Industrial Automation, Automotive, Aerospace and defense, and Consumer Electronics. By end-user industry, Industrial Automation market will boost by growing its uses in molding equipment, packaging machinery, and industrial robots. The automotive industry will influence by its uses to handle heavy electrical loads in cars. Devices in vehicles such as fans, headlamps, horns, wipers, ignition, air-conditioning, etc. draw huge amounts of current to operate. Aerospace and defense will trigger by increasing its uses for timing purposes, sensing and protection of current, voltage, frequency, and phase, fixed adjustable AC and DC versions.

On the basis of region, the Electromechanical Relay market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global Electromechanical Relay market over the forecast period owing to the rise in the use of Electromechanical relay in the industrial sectors in the account of their significant features to protect the systems such as overload protection, over voltage protection, short circuit protection. Asia Pacific region will grow by increasing its uses in industry and commercial sector for power system protection and government subsidies for power protection.

