What is driving the Global Food Additive Market Industry Growth and Forecast ?

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Food Additive Market was valued USD 47.68 Billion in 2017 and is expected to expand at over a CAGR of 4.89% from 2018 to 2025, by value, reaching around USD 69.63 Billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, Europe was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to global food additive market in 2017.

Demand for the Food Additive remains strong from the major players of the food and beverage industries, since these additives are used to serve wide variety of different purposes that include taste enhancers or the flavouring agents, for the purpose of food safety like preservatives, for enhancing the appearance in the form of colours and, increasingly, to impart added health qualities in the form of antioxidants and functional food ingredients.

Major industry players in global food additive market are adopting different strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations for strategic expansion in the food additive market. For instance, BASF has successfully completed acquisition of business and assets from Bayer. This will strengthen their agriculture sector production.

On the basis of the type of product type, the market is segmented into Acidity Regulator, Sweetener, Colorant, Flavoring Agent, Emulsifier, Food Preservative, Anti-Caking & Others. Based on the source of Food Additive, the market is segmented into Natural Source & Synthetic Source. Further, the market is bifurcated into Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Meat Products, Beverage, Dairy Product & Others. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa & Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global food additive market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global food additive market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products, technology landscape, and financial highlights.

Geographically, the Global Food Additive market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Latin America. The European food additive market was the most prominent market because Food and drink industry is one the major revenue contributor within the manufacturing industries of Europe, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and UK are the major producers of food and beverage products. Asia Pacific is expected to increase with a CAGR of 6.36%, by value, during the period 2018-2025, owing to increasing disposable income, coupled with increased standard of lifestyle, in developing countries like China and India. Thus, there is increasing demand among the customers for convenience food like processed and packaged food. Thus, there is increasing usage of food additives used in the production of processed and packaged food. This results in surging demand for food additives by the major players of food and beverage industry in the region of Asia-Pacific.

