Global Food Safety Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.5% from 2018-2025 According to BlueWeave Consulting

The Global Food Safety Testing Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 7.5% during the forecast period 2018-2025 due to the growing incidences of food-borne illnesses and poisoning by contaminated food products. In addition, growing consumer awareness regarding safety of food has also been driving the market for food safety testing. Food safety testing is refers to the inspection of food products for disease-causing organisms, chemicals, and other hazardous materials. Food testing also involves validation of food product contents as indicated on the labels. Food safety testing has been important factor for maintaining quality of food in terms of ingredients, taste and appearance Contaminants and chemicals which may make an entry at any stage of the food and food products value chain from manufacture till it reaches the consumers, are the main cause of food poisoning, owing to which there is an increased necessity to test such contaminants present in the food and food products.

Moreover, the market is farther growing because of changing food habits, mass catering, and globalization of the food supply. Also, Implementation of various regulations on food safety, particularly by governments of developed country, drives the growth of the global food safety testing market. Recycling of animal by-products, sale of goods past their use by date, inclusion of harmful ingredients, and unsafe food handling processes are some of the major food fraud activities.

Companies like SGS, Eurofins, Intertek, Bureau Veritas, Mérieux, ALS Limited, TUV SÜD, and TÜV Nord Group, Microbac Laboratories, AsureQuality, FoodChain ID), Romer Labs, Symbio Laboratories and RJ Hill Laboratories are keys player in Global Food Safety Market.

Global Food Safety market is segmented on the basis of the by Target Tested, Technology, Food Tested and by Region. On the basis of Target Tested, the market is sub segmented in Pathogens, Pesticides, and GMOs. On the basis of Technology, market is segmented into Traditional and Rapid. On the basis of Food Tested, market is segmented into Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Processed Foods, and Fruits & Vegetables. On the basis of Region, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Food Safety Testing Market.

North America Food Safety Market is the leading market contributing to global food safety testing market. Due to presence of food safety testing providing companies, market of North America Food Safety testing will grow over forecast period. The European market accounted for significant growth in the food safety testing market over forecast period. Major key for this regions are and also, food safety policies have been emphasized by efforts from Control Laboratories (CLs), National Reference Laboratories (NRLs), and EU Reference Laboratories (EURLs). Hence mentioned factors will drive food safety testing over forecast period. The Asia Pacific will fastest region in food safety testing market over forecast period. The key factors are consumer awareness, major govt. food safety policy etc. will increase the market of global food safety testing over forecast period.

