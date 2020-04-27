Global Gas Detection Device Market to Reach at 7.6% CAGR: BlueWeave Consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Gas Detection Device market is anticipated to worth USD 2,048 million in 2018, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025. The Global Gas Detection Device Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing implementations in the oil and gas industry segment on accounts of increasing safety regulations in industries.

Global Gas Detection Device Market is boosting with the increasing demand for plant safety coupled with personnel safety worldwide, which has led to an increase in demand for gas detector devices. Also, the implementation of tough safety rules and environmental regulations is expected to be the key driving factor over the coming years for the growth of the gas detector device market. Stringent government and industrial regulations imposed for the safety of personnel from gaseous and chemical emissions in industrial settings are generating several opportunities for the industry growth in recent years. The positive growth of high ends manufacturing industries such as aerospace and automobiles upsurge the demand for emergency response systems are expected to further augment the market growth of gas detector device across the globe.

Key companies operating in the gas detection equipment market are Drägerwerk AG & Co., ESP Safety Inc., Troloex Ltd., Industrial Scientific Corp. MSA Safety Inc., Sensidyne, RAE Systems Inc., GE Measurement & Control Solution, Schauenburg Group, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Riken Keiki Co. Ltd., and SE Electronics. Acquisitions, mergers, and new product developments are key strategies used by key participants to improve their competitiveness and to cater to customer bases in the global market.

Based on the end users application, Global Gas Detection Device Market is segmented in various sectors such as Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Electronics, Mining, Water Treatment, Emergency Services, Building Automation and Construction, Food and Beverages, Power Generation/Utilities. The global gas detecting device market for the oil & gas industry holds the lion market share during the forecast period as a result of increasing oil & gas projects, replacement of obsolete sensors of oil & gas industries from emerging economies. Nevertheless, gas detecting devices are widely used in underground gas storage. Moreover, the growing gas supply network is spurring the demand in this segment. Furthermore, the increasing range of gas field explorations and widening gas providing network has been fuelling the demand for gas leak detecting devices. Additionally, active government organizations have been imposing safety regulations on the industries which in turn, have propelled the demand for gas detecting device during the recent years.

Geographically, the Global Gas Detection Device Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to hold the leading position in the gas detection device market during recent years owing to the stringent government regulations for workplace safety in countries. Also, the industries of the region are a major reason for North America’s high market share. Moreover, industrial development and increasing environmental concerns have led to increasing safety precautions being implemented in the region that in turn creates the opportunity of market expansion. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to surpass the leading growth rate in terms of the value of the global gas detection device market over the forecast period.

