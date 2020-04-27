Global Glycinates Market 2018-2025 | Growing at a CAGR of 5.15%

According to BlueWeave Consulting report, the Global Glycinates Market was valued at USD 984.10 million in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.15% from 2018 to 2025, by value, reaching around USD 1488.10 million by the end of the forecast period.

Magnesium glycinates are often used in health supplement products over other magnesium forms, as the body finds it easier to absorb this form. It is also one of the gentlest supplements, unlike other forms of magnesium. It does not cause as many side effects, such as an upset stomach or loose stools. This characteristic makes magnesium glycinates a good supplement for people recovering from bariatric surgery or anyone who might be at risk for magnesium levels which is stimulating the demand for magnesium glycinates over the forecast period.

With the rising opportunities in meat & dairy sector, there has been a shift in the focus of manufacturers towards animal feed. This is also anticipated to increase the consumption of glycinates in livestock feed. Glycinates is used in farming and agriculture industries to feed chicken and cattle in order to provide important nutrients for their growth. The government authorities are implementing strict regulation in Europe and the United States, which has banned the use of certain antibiotics as growth promoters in animals. Thus, stringent regulations against antibiotics in the livestock feed industry will promote the glycinates market by 2025.

Major industry players in global glycinates market are adopting different strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations for strategic expansion in the glycinates market. For instance, in November 2017, BASF SE entered into a partnership with Avitech Nutrition to expand organically-bound trace elements for animal feed manufacturers. Product contains high-quality glycinates by BASF which will enhance the nutritional value of feed additive, improving poultry vitality in South Asia. Most of the major vendors in the Global Glycinates Market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

On the basis of product type, the Glycinates market is segmented into magnesium glycinate, Zinc Glycinate, Calcium Glycinate, Copper Glycinate, Iron Glycinate, Manganese Glycinate, Sodium Glycinate, and Others. Based on the application for glycinates, the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Food Additives, Feed Additives, Personal Care and Others. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global glycinates market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global glycinates market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products, technology landscape, and financial highlights.

The demand for Glycinates in the region is expected to rise with a CAGR of 6.11% , in terms of value, generating revenue of around USD 633.04 million by 2025. China, dominates the region with a CAGR of 6.39% during 2018-2025, anticipated to expand owing to increasing demand for Glycinates in the emerging economies like India and others due to its usage in livestock feed additives.

