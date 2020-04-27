Global Industrial Gloves Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Industrial Gloves market is anticipated to worth USD 9,287 million in 2019, with a CAGR of 12.7% during 2019-2025. Industrial Gloves are designed to protect from heat, electricity, friction, abrasion, puncture, cut, etc., and are majorly used in various industries for protection purposes. Employee safety and sanitary conditions in the industries fuel the demand for the industrial hand gloves market.

The key factors, such as increasing consciousness to improve labor protection from accidental risk at the workplace, are fueling the demand for industrial safety gloves. The presence of manufacturing industries, coupled with strict rules and regulations on industrial safety, is anticipated to remain as the key factor for driving the growth of the industrial gloves market. With the advancement in technology, the manufacturer and entrants are adopting new strategies in their products and employ cost reduction to maintain and influence market position.

The key players operating in the global industrial gloves market include Honeywell International Inc., 3M Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Ansell, Hartalega, Kossan Rubber, SHOWA, Rubberex (M) Sdn, Superior Glove, Towa Corporation, Southern Gloves Inc., and Marvel Glove Industries. Most of the key players are engaged in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product development to increase their global market share.

On the basis of product type, the global Industrial gloves market is segmented as re-usable and disposable gloves. The re-usable industrial gloves segment is the leading segment in the industrial gloves market and is expected to dominate over the forecast period. It is more preferable in industries due to its various advantages such as more impenetrable, longer life, and offers better protection than disposable gloves.

On the basis of application, the global Industrial gloves market is segmented as Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Automation, Chemicals, Manufacturing & Construction, Oil and Gas, and Others. The usage of gloves for chemical application is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for paint & coatings due to the rapid urbanization. Also, the expansion of the chemical sector owing to the increasing demand for petroleum and petrochemical products will augment the demand for industry gloves. Another key feature such as ultra-lightweight, breathable materials, seem-less and cut resistant liners will enhance demand for industrial safety gloves market globally. Moreover, the surging requirement for cut resistance, heat protection, oil repellency, and heat protection gloves will further propel the market size. The manufacturing industry is among the major user owing to its higher usage of heavy equipment, tool, and metals.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the rising presence of various service and manufacturing industries, and stringent government rules and regulations on industrial safety is driving the market growth in the region. For instance, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) offers information on worker protection for functioning in various industrial settings with imposing rules and regulations. Industries in North America regions are strictly following safety standards and regulations which is supporting the market growth of industrial safety gloves in the region. Every manufacturing company has a quality department to check the quality of industrial gloves to ensure that the procured gloves are up to the mark in real-time operations which are influencing the demand of high-quality safety gloves in the region. In Europe, rising industrialization and growth in the number of workers across the region are major factors expected to support the demand for industrial safety gloves, especially in Germany, France, and Italy.

