Global Liquid Nitrogen Market Size Worth USD 22.54 Billion By 2026 | CAGR of 5.58%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Liquid Nitrogen market has reached 15.49 Billion in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 22.54 Billion in 2026 and anticipated to grow by CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The market is growing owing to various factors. The ability of liquid nitrogen to work as coolant has propelled the market of liquid nitrogen during the forecast horizon to a great extent.

Furthermore, the rise in the demand for the liquid nitrogen in the transport and food industries is driving the liquid nitrogen market. Besides, the use of advanced technology is also boosting the global market of liquid nitrogen. The cumulative demand from the chemical and pharmaceutical industries for liquid nitrogen is a key factor expected to impel the global liquid nitrogen market over the forecast period. The extensive application areas of Liquid Nitrogen in the healthcare industry are also expected to propel the growth of the global Liquid Nitrogen market. Additionally, the increasing product acceptance from the food and beverage industry is another factor expected to propel long-term target market growth. Besides, the rising demand from the electronics sector in the manufacture of flat panel displays, light-emitting diodes, and semiconductors is also expected to fuel target market growth over the forecast period.

The major market players in the Global Liquid Nitrogen are Praxair Inc., Air Liquide S.A., The Linde Group, Messer Group, Nexair Llc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Gulf Cryo, Emirates Industrial Gases Co. Llc., Refrigeration & Oxygen Company Limited, Southern Industrial Gas Sdn. Bhd, Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technologies.

Based on Storage, Distribution, and Transportation, the Liquid Nitrogen market segmented into Cylinder & packaged distribution, Merchant liquid distribution, and Tonnage distribution. The Cylinder & packaged distribution mode is likely to have the largest market share in the liquid nitrogen market. Industry verticals such as tonnage distribution and merchant liquid distribution will be major growing distribution modes during the forecast period.

Based on Manufacturing Process, the Liquid Nitrogen market segmented into Cryogenic distillation and Pressure swing adsorption. The cryogenic distillation process is anticipated to dominate the liquid nitrogen market with a significant market share. It is the most extensively used technique to produce high purity oxygen. Nitrogen and argon on an industrial scale is an economical technology solution for plants with a high production rate. However, the pressure swing adsorption technique is expected to play a significant role in changing the liquid nitrogen landscape by surging at the highest CAGR during the forecast horizon.

Based on End-use Industry, the Liquid Nitrogen market segmented into Chemicals & pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Metal manufacturing & construction, Rubber & Plastic, and Others (electronics and energy). The chemicals & pharmaceuticals segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in the forthcoming years, owing to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. Liquid Nitrogen is broadly used to cool reactors filled with a catalyst at the time of repair works and maintain the essential cold reaction temperatures. The liquid nitrogen market is projected to see growth in the healthcare, food & beverages, and rubber & plastic sectors in the forecast horizon.

By geography, the global Liquid Nitrogen Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a very high CAGR in the liquid nitrogen market due to surging developmental activities, and speedy economic expansion in nations such as India and China. The rise in the people’s income in this region increases the demand for high-end products is growing fast. Convenience food products, aerated beverages, and electronics are few of the applications, which find growth in the region, resulting in higher demands of liquid Nitrogen.

