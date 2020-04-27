Global Lubricants Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% from 2018-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Lubricants Market is projected to expand with a growth rate of 3.65%, in value terms, during 2018 to 2025. The market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 185,155.3 million during the forecast period. With a rise in demand for vehicles across the globe, the need for better quality products is simultaneously rising to provide enhanced vehicle performance, better fuel efficiency, and lower emissions. This further trigger the market growth for lubricants during the forecast period.

Companies, such as Exxon Mobil Corporation, British Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corporation, and Total S.A. are the key players in manufacturing lubricants. In terms of product offerings, Exxon Mobil Corporation and British Petroleum are the major players in the market, providing various products of lubricants.

Based on type, the Lubricant market is segmented into Mineral Oil, Synthetic Lubricants, Greases, and Bio-Based Lubricants. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Transmission and Hydraulic Fluids, General Industrial Oils, Process Oils, Metalworking Fluids & Others. Furthermore, the market is bifurcated, based on additives into Dispersants, Viscosity Index Improvers, Detergents, Anti-Wear Additives, Antioxidants, Friction Modifiers & Others. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global Lubricants Market during the forecast period.

Geographically, Lubricants Market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among the above-mentioned region. Comparatively, China is expected to be the largest lubricants market followed by Japan, India, and South Korea owing to constant industrialization and robust growth of numerous end-use industries such as automotive and construction. Moreover, significant growth of the automotive sector combined with the growing purchasing power of the consumer in the Asia Pacific is estimated to propel the growth of the market over the assessment period, 2018 to 2025.

