Global Smart Grid Market Size Worth USD 62,917 million By 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Smart Grid market is anticipated to worth USD 62,917 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 22.82% during 2019-2025. The Smart Grid Market represents an unprecedented opportunity to move the energy industry into a new era of reliability, availability, and efficiency that will contribute to our economic and environmental health. Due to a rise in government support and substantial investment by organizations towards smart grid technology implementation, the industry is projected to witness positive growth.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global investment in digital electricity infrastructure was over USD 50 billion in 2017. A similar increase is expected from growing needs for cooling, with the number of home air conditioners in developing economies rising to 2.5 billion units, up from about 600 million today. Strengthening focus toward renewable energy integration along with the growing implementation of ICT technologies will push the distribution of smart grid market growth. In addition, raising awareness toward energy efficiency backed by increasing legislative funding to strengthen grid reliability will complement the business landscape. Growing energy demand accompanied by growing concerns relating to unplanned power outages and environment protection will boost the smart grid market growth.

Companies such as General Electric, ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Aclara, Cisco, OSI, IBM, Wipro, Honeywell, Oracle, S&C Electric Company, Eaton, Trilliant Holdings, Globema, Tech Mahindra, Enel X, eSmart Systems, and Grid4C are the leading players of smart grid market across the globe.

Based on the technology, the smart grid market is bifurcated into Smart T&D Equipment, Distribution & Network Automation, Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Consumer Interface, and Communication & Wireless Infrastructure. Among them, Communication & Wireless Infrastructure is the leading of the smart grid market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period 2019-2025. Varied technological advancements in the communications technologies along with long term profit are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.

On the basis of service, the global smart grid market is segmented into Consulting, Deployment & Integration, and Support & Maintenance. Deployment & Integration service dominates the overall smart grid market during the forecast period 2019-2025. Deployment and integration services facilitate in reducing the deployment and integration time. These services are vital for developing end-to-smart grid solutions for the energy sector. The increasing requisite for upgrading traditional smart grid systems to support many smart cities and smart grids is increasing the growth of the deployment and integration services segment in the smart grid market.

Geographically, North America dominated the overall global smart grid market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period owing to massive investment in the power supply sector. Rising demand for secure and reliable power supply forms the major factor in raising the market in Asia-Pacific. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in China, Japan, and India are also contributing to growth.

