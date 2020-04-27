Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.70% during Forecast Period, 2018-2025

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global water treatment chemicals market was valued at US$ 23.56 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.70% from 2018 to 2025, reaching US$ 37.25 Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the Global water treatment chemicals market in 2017. Accessibility to fresh water is essential for social, economic development, ecosystem, and human health. Increasing population is growing environmental pressure for adequate and safe water supplies, challenging economic growth. To overcome the challenge, government authorities and non-profit organizations are stressing on low environmental pollution and improving waste wastewater management. Water management for unconventional shale gas extraction is a rising issue surrounding the gas industry. Hence, reuse of produced water for hydraulic fracturing is currently addressing the concerns regarding the vast quantities of contaminants that are brought to the surface. Implementation of water management becomes essential for the shale gas industry which is driving the global water treatment chemical industry.

Companies, such as BASF SE, Solvay S.A., DowDuPont, Ecolab Inc., Suez S.A., and Baker Hughes Incorporated are the key players in manufacturing water treatment chemicals globally. In terms of product offerings, BASF SE and Ecolab Inc. are the major players in the market, providing chemicals for water treatment. Most of the major vendors in the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

Biocides and Disinfectants are growing rapidly with a CAGR of 6.3%, in terms of value, during the forecast period owing to the rising consumer awareness and stringent global environmental biocidal products regulations on water preservation and management. Moreover, a majority of the current population does not have access to clean water. Rising population across the globe increases the demand for clean water, which also drives the biocides and disinfectants market. North America was the largest region in the global water treatment chemicals market in 2017 with a market share of 31% and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of over 5.38% during 2018-2025.

North America is the leading region and is growing with a CAGR of 5.5%. The market is driven by various factors, such as the rising surface and groundwater pollution, stringent regulations to control produced and wastewater disposal, growing demand from power and industrial applications, and increasing demand from manufacturing and municipal sectors.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region with an escalating CAGR of 6.4%. The market is rapidly growing owing to rising population, increasing urbanization and industrialization, growing investments in sewage treatment plants and river cleaning programs, and strict government policies on polluted water discharge by industries. Some of the other factors that would positively influence the country’s water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the coming years include the growing textile industry, favorable government policies and rising preference for green technology chemicals.

