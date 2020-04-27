Global WaterJet Cutting Machinery Market Growth and Forecast by 2019-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Water Jet Cutting Machinery Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to Waterjet cutting machine is utilized to cut material without producing heat, which can harm materials such as foam, tile, food, glass, paper, leather and other flammable materials. Growing usage of waterjet cutting machinery for the production of metal gaskets for antique automobiles, clutch, brake disks, and other components for racing cars, custom vehicle bodies, and intricate decorative fittings & brackets will foster the global Water Jet Cutting Machinery Market in the forecast period.

Moreover, the major factor driving the market is the upsurge in demand for process automation across various industry verticals and stable growth from the automobile industry is the fundamental factor. Furthermore, the growing usage of Waterjet cutting machinery in producing hygiene products, health care products and soft clothing is anticipated to fuel the growth of Waterjet cutting machinery market. Additionally, rising automation along with high-quality secondary finishing across all industries in the world will contribute to Water Jet Cutting Machinery market growth during the forecast period.

Also, augmentation in technological advancements, such as the development of high pressure and high-speed Waterjet machines, integration of robotics in Waterjet machines, and high adoption of micro-jet cutting machines are expected to boost the demand Water Jet Cutting Machinery in the forecast period.

Companies such as DARDI International Corp., ESAB Group Inc., KMT Waterjet Systems, Inc., Innovative International Ltd., Flow International Corp., Bystronic Laser AG, Water Jet Sweden AB, Waterjet Corporation S.R.L., WARDJet Inc., TNLB Corporation, NLB Corporation, BFT GmbH, Resato international BV, OMAX Corporation, Uhde High Pressure Technologies GmbH, Hypertherm Inc., Jet Edge Waterjet System, OH Precision Corp., Hughes Pumps Ltd., Waterjet Systems International, and Water Jet Germany Private Ltd. are the key players in the global WaterJet Cutting Machinery market.

On the basis of product type, the WaterJet Cutting Machinery market has been segmented into 3D, Micro, and Robotic waterjet cutting machines. 3D segment dominates the global WaterJet Cutting Machinery Market owing to growing usage in aerospace and automotive industries, as well as in the prototype development applications of various industries. Robotic waterjet cutting machine is driven increasing demand for precision cutting and rising automation along coupled with high-quality secondary finishing.

On the basis of Technology, the WaterJet Cutting Machinery market has been segmented into Pure Waterjet Cutting Machine and Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machine. Surge in use of abrasive Waterjet cutting for cutting metals like aircraft parts, marble, ceramic tile, glass, plastic and Special shaped window panels will augment the abrasive Waterjet cutting metals market. Pure Waterjet Cutting Machine is attributed to its applications for the high pressurized jet of water for cutting soft, thin or permeable materials.

On the basis of End-User Industry, the WaterJet Cutting Machinery market has been segmented into Automotive, Defense and Aerospace, Metal Fabrication, Electronics, Textile, and Others. By End-User Industry, automotive will lead the market owing to increasing demand for flexibility of cutting equipment and user friendly automation and Stringent norms related to manufacturing of automotive along with growing need to deliver high-quality products. Defense and Aerospace segment market will be triggered by growing application of Waterjet cutting machinery for designing and cutting hard metals such as steel, titanium, glass, and others. Electronics segment will grow on account of rising demand for accurate cutting & designing of circuit boards, electrical enclosures, control panels, components for generators, and other similar equipment.

On the basis of region, the Water Jet Cutting Machinery market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world Water Jet Cutting Machinery market over the forecast period owing to the rise in infrastructural expenditure, growing population, and increased consumer spending. North America will boom by an increase in demand for automotive and equipment manufacturing and an increase in manufacturing facilities.

